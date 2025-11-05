Tony and The Kiki tickets on sale in New York at Mercury Lounge

Tony and The Kiki (image via the group's YouTube account)

Tony and The Kiki bring their genre-bending blend of rock and Latin influence to Mercury Lounge in New York City on December 3, 2025. The group’s high-energy shows combine bold vocals, infectious rhythms, and a celebratory spirit that has made them a favorite in the city’s indie scene.

Tickets are available now via Mercury Lounge and ScoreBig, where fans can enjoy transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Tony and The Kiki continue to build a dedicated following thanks to their vibrant performances and inclusive message.

The Mercury Lounge date offers a chance to see the band in an intimate setting before their sound reaches larger venues nationwide.

Shop for Tony and The Kiki tickets at Mercury Lounge on December 3, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 5% off on Tony and The Kiki tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.