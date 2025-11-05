Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth tickets on sale in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs fans can gear up for exciting NHL action as the team hosts the Utah Mammoth at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, on November 5, 2025. The matchup promises high-energy hockey as the Leafs take the ice in front of a hometown crowd eager for another competitive season.

Tickets for the November 5 game are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Scotiabank Arena box office or via ScoreBig, which offers access to major sports events with no hidden ticket fees.

The Maple Leafs continue to draw some of the NHL’s most passionate fans, and Scotiabank Arena remains one of the league’s most iconic venues. With Toronto’s blend of veteran stars and rising talent, this home game offers a chance to see world-class hockey in person.

Whether it’s a family outing or a night out downtown, this matchup between Toronto and Utah is one hockey fans won’t want to miss.

Shop for Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth tickets at Scotiabank Arena on November 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.