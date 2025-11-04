Tyler Henry live in Las Vegas: Pearl Concert Theater tickets on sale

Tyler Henry, star of ‘Hollywood Medium,’ brings his captivating live show to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Feb. 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. Known for his heartfelt readings and intuitive connections, Henry’s performances combine emotional storytelling with moments that leave audiences astonished.

Tickets for the Las Vegas date are on sale now. Purchase at the Pearl Concert Theater box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Henry’s live shows offer fans an intimate look at his process as he connects with audience members in real time, blending compassion and humor throughout. The Pearl’s theater-style design ensures clear views and top-notch sound, enhancing the one-of-a-kind experience.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of his TV work or curious to see his gift in person, this Las Vegas stop promises an evening of reflection and wonder.

