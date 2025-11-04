Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel in Seattle: The Crocodile tickets on sale

Songwriters Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel bring an evening of collaborative acoustic performances to The Crocodile in Seattle on Jan. 29, 2026, at 8 p.m. The pair—known for their work with Band of Horses and My Morning Jacket, respectively—deliver a night of rich harmonies and introspective storytelling.

Tickets for the Seattle performance are on sale now. Purchase at The Crocodile box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Ramsey and Broemel’s live performances highlight intricate guitar interplay and understated arrangements that showcase their songwriting craft. The Crocodile’s close setting enhances the duo’s intimate sound, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for fans of indie and Americana.

Seattle audiences can expect a soulful, stripped-back performance filled with emotion, humor and connection—perfect for a January night downtown.

Shop for Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel tickets at The Crocodile on January 29, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.