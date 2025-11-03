U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game tickets go on sale November 10 in Cedar Park

United States Hockey Hall of Fame, 801 Hat Trick Avenue, Eveleth, Minnesota, USA. Viewed from the east-northeast | Photo credit: McGhiever via Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game returns to Texas in 2026, set for October 31 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. This annual matchup celebrates excellence in American hockey, honoring inductees while showcasing top collegiate and professional-level competition.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame Game go on sale November 10. They’re available through the venue box office and via ScoreBig, which offers verified tickets without added fees.

Fans can expect a spirited atmosphere as hockey fans from across the region gather for this tradition that highlights both rising stars and legendary names in the sport. Cedar Park’s modern H-E-B Center provides the perfect backdrop for a night of fast-paced, high-level hockey.

Shop for U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game tickets at H-E-B Center on October 31, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.