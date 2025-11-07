We Them Ones Comedy Tour tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum

We Them Ones Comedy Tour brings a powerhouse lineup to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on April 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. The event features Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean, delivering an evening packed with stand-up styles from TV, podcasts, and arena stages.

Tickets for the April 17 show are on sale now at the Fiserv Forum box office and on ScoreBig, where ticket buyers enjoy no hidden fees.

From sharp observational bits to rapid-fire crowd work, this tour offers a dynamic night out for comedy fans across the region. Fiserv Forum’s big-stage production and downtown location make it a prime setting for an all-star bill.

