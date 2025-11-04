Wolfmother in Seattle: Showbox tickets on sale now

Wolfmother returns to Seattle for a thunderous night of riff-driven rock at The Showbox on July 5, 2026. Led by Andrew Stockdale, the band’s hard-charging sound blends classic influences with festival-ready energy, making the historic venue an ideal backdrop for big choruses and heavy grooves.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at The Showbox box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Expect a set stacked with fan favorites and deep cuts, from fuzzed-out anthems to psychedelic slow-burns. The Showbox’s iconic stage has hosted generations of rock acts, and Wolfmother’s high-octane live show is built for that kind of history—loud, tight and meant to be felt as much as heard.

Seattle rock fans know summer nights at The Showbox are special. If you want the rail or a perfect sightline, don’t wait—this one figures to pack the floor.

Shop for Wolfmother tickets at The Showbox on July 5, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Wolfmother tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.