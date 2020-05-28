New Orleans Saints Stay Atop Wednesday Best-Sellers
New Orleans Saints games surged on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, compiled from Ticket Club sales data. Their November 15 clash against the 49ers scored the top spot on the list while a late-October bout against the Panthers followed closely behind at No. 5. Other NFL games to join the ranks include home games for the Raiders, Falcons and the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game against the Redskins.
A diverse collection of concerts fared well and were scattered throughout the top 20. Andre Rieu, Billy Joel, Sarah Brightman and The Doobie Brothers all saw tour dates rank, as did country stars Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and the historic Grand Ole Opry performance. Broadway favorites Wicked and Hamilton also saw a number of touring performances land on the list as well.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 27, 2020
- New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers (November 15, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga (August 29, 2020 @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie – Grand Prairie, TX)
- Andre Rieu & His Johann Strauss Orchestra (March 7, 2021 @ Amway Center – Orlando, FL)
- Wicked (August 5, 2021 @ Music Hall at Fair Park – Dallas, TX)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers (October 25, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (November 7, 2020 @ Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO)
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts (December 13, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (December 20, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA)
- Wicked (August 7, 2021 @ Music Hall at Fair Park – Dallas, TX)
- Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms & Toad the Wet Sprocket (July 4, 2021 @ DTE Energy Music Park – Clarkston, MI)
- Wicked (May 22, 2021 @ Thelma Gaylord PAT at Civic Center Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK)
- Vince Gill (July 23, 2020 @ Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins (November 26, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- The Doobie Brothers & Michael McDonald (October 16, 2021 @ Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ)
- Kane Brown (February 20, 2021 @ Pechanga Arena – San Diego, CA)
- Jason Aldean, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver (Postponed from August 22, 2020 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL)
- Grand Ole Opry (November 7, 2020 @ Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN)
- Hamilton (October 13, 2020 @ ASU Gammage – Tempe, AZ)
- Sarah Brightman (October 7, 2020 @ Venetian Theatre – Las Vegas, NV)
- Billy Joel (June 26, 2021 @ Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN)
