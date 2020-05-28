New Orleans Saints Stay Atop Wednesday Best-Sellers

New Orleans Saints games surged on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, compiled from Ticket Club sales data. Their November 15 clash against the 49ers scored...

New Orleans Saints games surged on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, compiled from Ticket Club sales data. Their November 15 clash against the 49ers scored the top spot on the list while a late-October bout against the Panthers followed closely behind at No. 5. Other NFL games to join the ranks include home games for the Raiders, Falcons and the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game against the Redskins.

A diverse collection of concerts fared well and were scattered throughout the top 20. Andre Rieu, Billy Joel, Sarah Brightman and The Doobie Brothers all saw tour dates rank, as did country stars Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and the historic Grand Ole Opry performance. Broadway favorites Wicked and Hamilton also saw a number of touring performances land on the list as well.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 27, 2020