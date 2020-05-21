The Weeknd Pushes After Hours Tour To Summer 2021

The Weeknd will have to wait another year to experience the blinding lights of his After Hours Tour. The R&B superstar revealed Wednesday that...

The Weeknd will have to wait another year to experience the blinding lights of his After Hours Tour. The R&B superstar revealed Wednesday that the outing was postponed due to the coronavirus and will instead launch in June of 2021.

Nearly all original tour stops have been rescheduled with the exception of New Orleans, which the singer shared was due to a conflict with availability. The rescheduled trek will commence June 12 in Vancouver and bring The Weeknd across his native Canada as well as top US markets like Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland. North American shows will conclude September 2 at Madison Square Garden while rescheduled European dates will be announced shortly.

see you when it’s safe 💔 pic.twitter.com/a1wvglID5E — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) May 20, 2020

The After Hours Tour comes in support of The Weeknd’s fourth album of the same name, which dropped in March and features hit singles “Blinding Lights,” “Heartless” and “In Your Eyes.”

See the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.

The Weeknd Rescheduled Tour Dates – After Hours Tour 2021

June 12, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 13, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 15, 2021 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

June 17, 2021 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

June 19, 2021 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 21, 2021 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 24, 2021 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

June 25, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 27, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

June 28, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

June 30, 2021 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

July 2, 2021 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 4, 2021 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

July 6, 2021 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 7, 2021 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 9, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 12, 2021 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 13, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 15, 2021 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

July 16, 2021 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

July 19, 2021 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 22, 2021 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 23, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 25, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 27, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 29, 2021 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 30, 2021 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 1, 2021 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 3, 2021 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 4, 2021 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

August 6, 2021 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

August 8, 2021 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 10, 2021 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

August 13, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 14, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 15, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 18, 2021 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 19, 2021 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 21, 2021 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

August 22, 2021 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

August 24, 2021 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

August 25, 2021 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 28, 2021 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 29, 2021 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Arena

August 31, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

September 2, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden