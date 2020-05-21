The Weeknd Pushes After Hours Tour To Summer 2021
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours May 21, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
The Weeknd will have to wait another year to experience the blinding lights of his After Hours Tour. The R&B superstar revealed Wednesday that the outing was postponed due to the coronavirus and will instead launch in June of 2021.
Nearly all original tour stops have been rescheduled with the exception of New Orleans, which the singer shared was due to a conflict with availability. The rescheduled trek will commence June 12 in Vancouver and bring The Weeknd across his native Canada as well as top US markets like Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland. North American shows will conclude September 2 at Madison Square Garden while rescheduled European dates will be announced shortly.
see you when it’s safe 💔 pic.twitter.com/a1wvglID5E
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) May 20, 2020
The After Hours Tour comes in support of The Weeknd’s fourth album of the same name, which dropped in March and features hit singles “Blinding Lights,” “Heartless” and “In Your Eyes.”
See the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.
The Weeknd Rescheduled Tour Dates – After Hours Tour 2021
June 12, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
June 13, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
June 15, 2021 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
June 17, 2021 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
June 19, 2021 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 21, 2021 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 24, 2021 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena
June 25, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 27, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
June 28, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
June 30, 2021 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
July 2, 2021 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 4, 2021 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
July 6, 2021 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 7, 2021 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 9, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 12, 2021 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 13, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 15, 2021 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 16, 2021 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 19, 2021 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 22, 2021 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 23, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 25, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 27, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 29, 2021 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 30, 2021 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
August 1, 2021 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 3, 2021 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
August 4, 2021 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
August 6, 2021 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
August 8, 2021 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
August 10, 2021 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
August 13, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 14, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 15, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 18, 2021 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 19, 2021 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
August 21, 2021 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
August 22, 2021 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
August 24, 2021 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
August 25, 2021 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 28, 2021 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
August 29, 2021 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Arena
August 31, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
September 2, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.