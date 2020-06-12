Minecraft’s Electric Blockaloo Digital Festival Lineup Announced

Minecraft’s Electric Blockaloo digital music festival has revealed its 2020 lineup for the virtual event, slated to take place inside the video game later...

Minecraft’s Electric Blockaloo digital music festival has revealed its 2020 lineup for the virtual event, slated to take place inside the video game later this month.

The festival, set for June 25-28, will feature headlining performances from EDM powerhouse Steve Aoki, as well as DIM MAK’s Dojo, Rudimental, BBC Radio 1 host Sherelle and Paris Hilton. Over 800 artists will perform throughout the weekend-long event, including house music from Two Friends and Louis the Child and jambands Too Many Zooz and Dirtwire.

Jacie McGuire, CEO of the production company Rave Family, said that the festival partnered with the streaming platform Mixcloud to ensure that rights holders are paid for the use of their music throughout the event.

“We knew that in order to create a sustainable digital music event platform, we had to take care of that,” McGuire told The Hollywood Reporter. “With their advanced content ID system and unique music licenses, Mixcloud has been a great partner and we are excited to be leading the movement to pay artists fairly.”

Fans can attend the virtual event through both Java and Bedrock versions of the video game, and during the festival, they will have the ability to jump between 65 different stages. Different activities and minigames will also take place, with chatrooms available for festivalgoers to communicate with one another. Rave Family is even offering their own Training Camp ahead of the festival for new gamers.

Just like a normal music festival, various organizations will be on-site. Players will have the option to donate to various charities throughout the event, including Black Lives Matter, The Bail Project, or ByeByePlastic. The festival will also donate 5% of its profits to these organizations. Additionally, Headcount will make it possible for festivalgoers to register to vote.

Tickets are still available for Electric Blockaloo here, starting for $10.

This is the latest virtual music festival that’s popped up this year; previously, Minecraft hosted Coalchella and FireFest in the past, while Fortnite held concerts from both Marshmello and Travis Scott. More and more of these festivals and concerts are likely to pop-up in as the world becomes more digital, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic as the live event industry is ultimately halted.