My Chemical Romance Postpone Reunion Tour Until 2021

My Chemical Romance fans were shocked when the group announced their reunion last Halloween, but now, they’ll have to wait a little longer to see the band in concert again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The emo powerhouse was slated to return to venues for their first tour in nine years, hitting cities along the way like Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Dallas, Oakland, and Sacramento. The trek, set to run from September through October across North America, completely sold out in under six hours. However, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remains rampant across the United States – and protesters have taken to the streets to fight racial injustices – the band decided to push the tour to 2021.

“As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now,” My Chemical Romance said in a social media post Wednesday. “These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.

“We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.”

The rescheduled tour will kick-off on September 8, 2021 in Philadelphia. It will run through October 17, 2021, wrapping-up with a four-night show at The Forum in Los Angeles. All tickets will be honored during the new show dates, though refunds are available via point of purchase.

“It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim,” the band concluded. “We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon.”

My Chemical Romance, known for a cult following in the early 2000’s, garnered attention with their beloved, breakthrough album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge in 2004. The record, known for “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and “Helena,” was followed by 2006’s The Black Parade – a staple in the pop-punk community.