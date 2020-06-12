Pet Shop Boys & New Order Reveal 2021 Tour Dates

The Pet Shop Boys & New Order will now perform on their Unity Tour in 2021. Originally, the groups were slated to co-headline the...

Originally, the groups were slated to co-headline the trek in September, however, amid the coronavirus pandemic, they had to push those dates until next year. The tour will take place around the same time, kicking-off in Toronto on September 18, 2021, followed by gigs in Chicago, New York, Vancouver, and San Francisco. It’ll wrap-up with a two-night gig in Los Angeles next October.

Tickets for the original tour will be honored at the new show dates, though refunds will also be available via point of purchase.

Pet Shop Boys were slated to tour in support of their 2020 record Hotspot, while New Order would have been celebrating the 30th anniversary of “World of Motion,” their 1990 World Cup theme.

View the rescheduled tour dates below.

New Order & Pet Shop Boys | Unity Tour 2021

Sept. 18 — Budweiser Stage @Toronto, ON

Sept. 20 — Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion @ Boston, MA

Sept. 22 — Madison Square Garden @ New York, NY

Sept. 25 — TD Pavilion at The Mann @ Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 28 — Merriweather Post Pavilion @ Columbia, MD

Oct. 1 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island @ Chicago, IL

Oct. 3 — Armory @ Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 7 — Rogers Arena @ Vancouver, BC

Oct. 9 — Gorge Amphitheatre @ George, WA

Oct. 13 — Chase Center @ San Francisco, CA

Oct. 15 — Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 16 — Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA