Raiders Steal Top Spot On Wednesday Best-Seller List

The Las Vegas Raiders scored the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, compiled from Ticket Club sales data. The Raiders’ home bout against the Buffalo Bills in October was a hot secondary seller by claiming the No. 1 spot though other NFL teams also fared well. Following close behind at No. 2 is the Jaguars vs. Browns, with home games for the Bears and Cowboys also appearing in the top five. In the bottom half of the list are two back-to-back home games for the Green Bay Packers.

A diverse mix of concerts appeared throughout the top 20. Boz Scaggs was the top-selling concert at No. 3. Shows later this year from Andrea Bocelli, Luke Combs and Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox made the list, along with a number of concerts set for next year. Rescheduled tour dates from Kenny Chesney, Billy Joel, George Strait, the Goo Goo Dolls and My Chemical Romance were scattered throughout the top 20.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 17, 2020