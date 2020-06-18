Raiders Steal Top Spot On Wednesday Best-Seller List
Top Events June 18, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
The Las Vegas Raiders scored the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events list, compiled from Ticket Club sales data. The Raiders’ home bout against the Buffalo Bills in October was a hot secondary seller by claiming the No. 1 spot though other NFL teams also fared well. Following close behind at No. 2 is the Jaguars vs. Browns, with home games for the Bears and Cowboys also appearing in the top five. In the bottom half of the list are two back-to-back home games for the Green Bay Packers.
A diverse mix of concerts appeared throughout the top 20. Boz Scaggs was the top-selling concert at No. 3. Shows later this year from Andrea Bocelli, Luke Combs and Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox made the list, along with a number of concerts set for next year. Rescheduled tour dates from Kenny Chesney, Billy Joel, George Strait, the Goo Goo Dolls and My Chemical Romance were scattered throughout the top 20.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 17, 2020
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills (October 4, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns (November 29, 2020 @ TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, FL)
- Boz Scaggs (October 17, 2020 @ Fabulous Fox Theatre – Atlanta, GA)
- Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts (October 4, 2020 @ Soldier Field Stadium – Chicago, IL)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins (November 26, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead (July 3, 2021 @ Bobcat Stadium – Bozeman, MT)
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (September 13, 2020 @ US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN)
- Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers (October 10, 2020 @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Gainesville, FL)
- Cirque du Soleil – O (July 4, 2020 @ O Theatre-Bellagio – Las Vegas, NV)
- Andrea Bocelli (December 20, 2020 @ AmericanAirlines Arean – Miami, FL)
- Goo Goo Dolls (August 9, 2021 @ Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON)
- Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson & Yola (November 21, 2020 @ Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX)
- Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (November 29, 2020 @ Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI)
- Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (December 6, 2020 @ Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI)
- The Temptations & The Four Tops (January 26, 2021 @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall – Sarasota, FL)
- Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox (November 27, 2020 @ Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA)
- Billy Joel (July 9, 2021 @ Comerica Park – Detroit, MI)
- George Strait, Little Big Town & Chris Stapleton (July 31, 2021 @ US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN)
- My Chemical Romance (October 8, 2021 @ T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (October 3, 2020 @ Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD)
