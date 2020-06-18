Utah Football Season Ticket Owners Sent Survey On Stadium Readiness

In an effort to provide a strong fan experience while ensuring health and safety this fall, the University of Utah has sent a survey...

In an effort to provide a strong fan experience while ensuring health and safety this fall, the University of Utah has sent a survey to its football season ticket holders gauging their comfort level with certain protocols.

The survey, which will leave all answers confidential, focuses on proposed safety measures that may be implemented at Rice-Eccles Stadium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans are asked to provide honest feedback on a wide-ranging set of protocols, including the potential rollout of assigned times to enter and exit the stadium, socially distant seating, and use of face masks at games.

“The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has created multiple changes across Utah athletics,” the university notes in a survey introduction, via Deseret News. “As we prepare our return to Rice-Eccles Stadium for the upcoming football season, our primary goal is the safety of our student-athletes and our fans.”

Utah’s survey asks fans to rank various measures by the highest comfort level they would bring for the following scenarios.

Entering the stadium Options: required face masks, temperature screenings, social distancing, allotted arrival times, hand sanitizing

Sitting in the stands Options: increased cleaning, access to hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, required social distancing and face mask use, allowing only certain sections to be open for seating, vacant spots on either side of each seat and in between rows

Using the restrooms Options: required face masks, access to hand sanitizer, using only every other stall, one-way traffic into restrooms, limiting number of fans inside restroom, providing portable restrooms outside stadium, allotted restroom times by section, increased sanitization, installation of hands-free door openers and using a new line format with markers to encourage social distancing

Ordering concessions Options: contactless transactions, mobile ordering of food with seat delivery, visiting concession areas at specific times by seat section, notification for food pick-up, no common area for condiments and utensils, increased sanitization



Additionally, those who may be hesitant to attend games can let their concerns known. Utah athletics has included a question for ticket holders to rank their concerns for returning to games, including a lack of vaccine, availability of disinfecting/protective equipment and other fans not adhering to social distancing.

Season ticket owners are asked to provide certain demographic information, including their age and seat location along with their likely method of travel to games. The survey features sections to write out additional comments regarding the potential measures for the upcoming season.

—

Headline image via Utah Football / @UtahUtesFootball