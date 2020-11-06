Live Nation Revenue Down 95 Percent in Q3 Earnings Report

Continued revenue struggles and cash burn continued for Live Nation over the third quarter of 2020, according to earnings figures released this week. The...

Continued revenue struggles and cash burn continued for Live Nation over the third quarter of 2020, according to earnings figures released this week. The company showed revenue down by 95 percent compared to the same time period last year, which was expected amid the continued shutdown of much of the live event ecosystem due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we see signs of promise around the world as some live events return,” the report says, “most regions we operate in continue to have various restrictions on live events. For now, we continue to maintain a strong cash management discipline, while planning for the ramp up to resume live shows as soon as possible.”

Looking at the bright side, the company pointed to a large majority of fans (83 percent) keeping tickets to postponed shows rather than taking refunds. And tickets that have gone on sale for events in 2021 have been moving well, given the uncertain nature of what restrictions on event operation may look like at that time. Revenue from virtual and streaming events was also a positive for the entertainment giant, which has seen a large-scale restructuring of leadership at Ticketmaster in recent months with the departure of longtime President Jared Smith.

“It’s a great compliment to the core business, there’s always going to be the Beyoncés, BTS’s, Billie Eilishes who can do the old school pay-per-view and can drive significant dollars,” Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino said in an earnings call related to the release. “But generally this business is a compliment and promotion to the core concert. We think going into 2021 and 2022, we’ll be streaming a lot more of our concerts to fans that can’t show up to the event, or some that may want to stream on our app when they’re at the event because of some added value of digital backrooms or camera angles.”

The company also touted its technology as part of the path back to live entertainment, recently released by Ticketmaster.

The full earnings report is available below:

Highlights

83% of Fans Keeping Tickets for Rescheduled Shows

$900 Million Cost Reduction Program Target in 2020

$1.5 Billion Cash Management Program Target in 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) today released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

There have been no major changes in our business conditions or outlook over the past three months, and while we see signs of promise around the world as some live events return, most regions we operate in continue to have various restrictions on live events. For now, we continue to maintain a strong cash management discipline, while planning for the ramp up to resume live shows as soon as possible.

Enduring Demand for Live

We also continue to see strong fan demand across the board. Our sales and survey data tell us fan demand will be there when the time is right. Our refund rate on rescheduled shows remains consistently low, with 83% of fans globally keeping their tickets. Our recent global survey indicates that 95% of fans are planning to return to live music events when restrictions are lifted, the highest point of confidence since the start of the pandemic.

Festival on-sales for next year have been strong, with EDC Las Vegas 2021 sold out in less than 24 hours at a higher capacity than last year, and with ticket sales for Reading, Creamfields and Isle of Wight festivals in the UK all pacing ahead of last year at this time. And we are encouraged by the enthusiasm for the recent events and gatherings that have started to take place, including our first sold-out arena tour with 20,000 fans in New Zealand, where business is headed back to normal.

Leading the Return to Live

Meanwhile, we are working on our roadmap to get back to live safely. We are encouraged by progress on testing technology, treatments and vaccines, which helps us build our plans. We still expect shows at scale next summer, but recognize that the exact timeline of this return will vary by region, and so we continue to focus on remaining flexible.

In preparation, there are two areas we are focusing on:

On the technology front, Ticketmaster is creating the tools we will need to make sure live events can deliver a variety of safety precautions when returning and enhance the fan experience well into the future. We recently unveiled SmartEvent, which includes new products such as our social distancing seat mapping tool and timed entry technology that have been created to give venues the flexibility to plan how to manage everything from venue access to box office interactions. Existing products, including our SafeTix digital ticketing technology, can fulfill new needs, including being a key facilitator for contact tracing when required. And the ability to integrate third-party applications with our digital ticketing platform enables a range of customizable features from contactless concessions to testing and health questionnaire tracking.

On the concert front, Live Nation is developing a set of standards for executing shows at our venues. We are collaborating with health experts to create show guidelines that put in place procedures which can adapt to various situations, across all regions. From venue sanitation procedures to fan-friendly policies on ticket purchases and the latest testing options, we are setting standards that will give fans, crews and artists peace of mind before, during and after the show.

As we look ahead, it is clear that the path to live will not be a straight line. As such, we will maintain flexibility and focus on innovating during this time.

Michael Rapino

President and Chief Executive Officer

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

Additional Information on Liquidity

At the end of the third quarter, the company had total cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 billion, which includes $951 million of free cash. This free cash, along with $963 million of available debt capacity, provide the company with over $1.9 billion in available liquidity. The company believes this level of liquidity provides it with the ability to fund operations until the expected return of concerts at scale in the summer of 2021, preceded by ticket sales earlier in the year.

The company will webcast a teleconference today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial performance, operational matters and potentially other material developments. Interested parties should visit the “News / Events” section of the company’s website at investors.livenationentertainment.com to listen to the webcast. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the “Financial Info” section of the website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Live Nation website.

Notice Regarding Financial Statements

The company has provided certain financial statements at the end of this press release for reference. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements, and the notes thereto, set forth in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the SEC’s website at sec.gov .

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit investors.livenationentertainment.com .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – 3rd QUARTER (unaudited; $ in millions) Q3 2020

Reported Q3 2019

Reported Growth Q3 2020

Constant

Currency Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue Concerts $ 154.8 $ 3,173.8 (95) % $ 151.9 (95) % Ticketing (19.8) 388.5 * (20.2) * Sponsorship & Advertising 47.9 215.2 (78) % 46.2 (79) % Other and Eliminations 1.1 (3.8) * 1.1 * $ 184.0 $ 3,773.7 (95) % $ 179.0 (95) % Operating Income (Loss) Concerts $ (281.6) $ 111.4 * $ (281.0) * Ticketing (197.4) 64.2 * (195.9) * Sponsorship & Advertising 13.8 133.2 (90) % 12.3 (91) % Other and Eliminations (4.8) (0.1) * (4.8) * Corporate (34.4) (48.7) 29 % (34.4) 29 % $ (504.4) $ 260.0 * $ (503.8) * Adjusted Operating Income

(Loss) Concerts $ (173.4) $ 194.5 * $ (172.7) * Ticketing (141.9) 127.3 * (141.0) * Sponsorship & Advertising 22.9 145.3 (84) % 21.4 (85) % Other and Eliminations (5.1) (1.8) * (5.1) * Corporate (21.7) (38.2) 43 % (21.7) 43 % $ (319.2) $ 427.1 * $ (319.1) *

* percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – 9 MONTHS (unaudited; $ in millions) 9 Months

2020

Reported 9 Months

2019

Reported Growth 9 Months

2020

Constant

Currency Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue Concerts $ 1,290.0 $ 7,131.5 (82) % $ 1,304.9 (82) % Ticketing 177.4 1,096.9 (84) % 177.9 (84) % Sponsorship & Advertising 156.6 441.9 (65) % 156.6 (65) % Other and Eliminations (0.2) (11.8) 98 % (0.2) 98 % $ 1,623.8 $ 8,658.5 (81) % $ 1,639.2 (81) % Operating Income (Loss) Concerts $ (722.6) $ 112.9 * $ (726.6) * Ticketing (480.5) 170.9 * (482.0) * Sponsorship & Advertising 40.8 256.8 (84) % 40.5 (84) % Other and Eliminations (13.0) (0.4) * (13.0) * Corporate (89.9) (132.5) 32 % (89.9) 32 % $ (1,265.2) $ 407.7 * $ (1,271.0) * Adjusted Operating Income

(Loss) Concerts $ (472.3) $ 332.7 * $ (475.1) * Ticketing (300.8) 351.6 * (302.0) * Sponsorship & Advertising 67.7 283.6 (76) % 67.4 (76) % Other and Eliminations (11.7) (4.6) * (11.7) * Corporate (54.5) (101.5) 46 % (54.5) 46 % $ (771.6) $ 861.8 * $ (775.9) *

* percentages are not meaningful

As of September 30, 2020, total cash and cash equivalents were $2.6 billion , which includes $614 million in ticketing client cash and $951 million in free cash.

, which includes in ticketing client cash and in free cash. Event-related deferred revenue was $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $952 million as of September 30, 2019. In addition, we had long-term deferred revenue of $103 million for events that have been rescheduled more than one year out as of September 30, 2020.

as of September 30, 2020, compared to as of September 30, 2019. In addition, we had long-term deferred revenue of $103 million for events that have been rescheduled more than one year out as of September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net cash used in operating activities was $(957) million and free cash flow — adjusted was $(924) million .

and free cash flow — adjusted was . We currently expect capital expenditures for the full year to be approximately $210 million.

KEY OPERATING METRICS Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9 Months

2020 9 Months

2019 (in thousands except estimated events) Concerts (1) Events: North America 226 7,249 5,009 20,137 International 141 1,879 2,571 7,450 Total estimated events 367 9,128 7,580 27,587 Fans: North America 208 22,777 5,945 47,587 International 61 8,843 4,779 25,979 Total estimated fans 269 31,620 10,724 73,566 Ticketing (2) Fee-bearing tickets 1,323 55,348 28,801 158,558 Non-fee-bearing tickets 8,392 61,664 70,031 182,529 Total estimated tickets 9,715 117,012 98,832 341,087

(1) Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter. (2) The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This metric includes primary tickets sold during the period regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing which are reported when the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients’ box offices, along with tickets sold on our “do it yourself” platform. These ticketing metrics are net of any refunds requested and any cancellations that occurred during the period and up to the time of reporting of our financial statements. Fee-bearing tickets include refunds of 5.2 million and 23.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities ($ in millions) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (566.5) $ (260.4) Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 223.9 624.2 Free cash flow from earnings $ (342.6) $ 363.8 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (10.3) (46.0) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (5.2) (9.8) Free cash flow — adjusted $ (358.1) $ 308.0 Net cash used in investing activities $ (33.9) $ (121.7) Net cash used in financing activities $ (100.5) $ (41.7)

($ in millions) 9 Months 2020 9 Months 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (956.9) $ 32.9 Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 120.9 676.4 Free cash flow from earnings $ (836.0) $ 709.3 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (56.0) (105.4) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (31.5) (73.2) Free cash flow — adjusted $ (923.5) $ 530.7 Net cash used in investing activities $ (224.5) $ (403.4) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 1,361.6 $ (139.6)

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents ($ in millions) September 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,625.1 Client cash (614.4) Deferred revenue — event-related (1,361.6) Accrued artist fees (25.1) Collections on behalf of others (48.1) Prepaid expenses — event-related 375.0 Free cash $ 950.9

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Certain statements in this press release, including the Supplemental Information that follows, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s expectation that shows at scale will be held in the summer of 2021; future fan demand for live events; the company’s ability to create ticketing technology tools and to develop a set of standards for executing shows at its venues in order to make sure live events can deliver a variety of safety precautions when returning; the company’s cost reduction program and cash management program targets for 2020; the company’s belief that its current level of liquidity provides it with the ability to fund operations until the expected return of concerts at scale in the summer of 2021, preceded by ticket sales earlier in the year; the company’s current expectations for capital expenditures for 2020; the company’s current forecast of approximately $74 million in additional fan refunds for shows currently in the process of rescheduling, or that are rescheduled but not yet offering refunds; and the company’s current forecast that event-related deferred revenue at the end of 2020, prior to additional ticket sales and based on the company’s projected refund rates, will be approximately $1.4 billion. Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company’s plans, the risk that the company’s markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Live Nation refers you to the documents it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, specifically the section titled “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the company’s most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company’s projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Live Nation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Live Nation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided herein.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) , or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as operating income (loss) before certain stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances and acquisition expenses (including transaction costs, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation). We use AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period’s currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period’s currency exchange rates. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Free Cash Flow — Adjusted , or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. We use FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures. We believe that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures. FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids. We use free cash as a proxy for how much cash we have available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures. Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss) ($ in millions) Operating

income

(loss) Stock-based

compensation

expense Loss

(gain) on

disposal

of

operating

assets Depreciation

and amortization Amortization of

non-recoupable

ticketing

contract

advances Acquisition

expenses Adjusted

operating

income

(loss)

reported Foreign

exchange

impact Adjusted

operating

income

(loss)

constant

currency Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Concerts $ (281.6) $ 39.6 $ 0.2 $ 65.8 $ — $ 2.6 $ (173.4) $ 0.7 $ (172.7) Ticketing (197.4) 5.4 — 42.6 9.2 (1.7) (141.9) 0.9 (141.0) Sponsorship &

Advertising 13.8 2.5 — 6.6 — — 22.9 (1.5) 21.4 Other &

Eliminations (4.8) — — 2.2 (2.5) — (5.1) — (5.1) Corporate (34.4) 9.2 — 2.7 — 0.8 (21.7) — (21.7) Total Live

Nation $ (504.4) $ 56.7 $ 0.2 $ 119.9 $ 6.7 $ 1.7 $ (319.2) $ 0.1 $ (319.1) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Concerts $ 111.4 $ 3.2 $ (0.3) $ 71.2 $ — $ 9.0 $ 194.5 $ — $ 194.5 Ticketing 64.2 1.6 — 39.6 21.8 0.1 127.3 — 127.3 Sponsorship &

Advertising 133.2 0.7 — 11.3 — 0.1 145.3 — 145.3 Other &

Eliminations (0.1) — — 0.1 (1.9) 0.1 (1.8) — (1.8) Corporate (48.7) 6.5 — 4.0 — — (38.2) — (38.2) Total Live

Nation $ 260.0 $ 12.0 $ (0.3) $ 126.2 $ 19.9 $ 9.3 $ 427.1 $ — $ 427.1 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Concerts $ (722.6) $ 66.4 $ 0.9 $ 202.3 $ — $ (19.3) $ (472.3) $ (2.8) $ (475.1) Ticketing (480.5) 11.2 — 125.1 44.1 (0.7) (300.8) (1.2) (302.0) Sponsorship

& Advertising 40.8 5.2 — 21.8 — — 67.7 (0.3) 67.4 Other &

Eliminations (13.0) — — 6.6 (5.3) — (11.7) — (11.7) Corporate (89.9) 24.2 — 9.0 — 2.2 (54.5) — (54.5) Total Live

Nation $ (1,265.2) $ 107.0 $ 0.9 $ 364.8 $ 38.8 $ (17.8) $ (771.6) $ (4.3) $ (775.9) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Concerts $ 112.9 $ 9.8 $ (0.7) $ 176.9 $ — $ 33.8 $ 332.7 $ — $ 332.7 Ticketing 170.9 4.7 0.1 116.5 58.7 0.7 351.6 — 351.6 Sponsorship

& Advertising 256.8 2.0 — 24.8 — — 283.6 — 283.6 Other &

Eliminations (0.4) — — 0.4 (4.6) — (4.6) — (4.6) Corporate (132.5) 20.4 — 10.6 — — (101.5) — (101.5) Total Live

Nation $ 407.7 $ 36.9 $ (0.6) $ 329.2 $ 54.1 $ 34.5 $ 861.8 $ — $ 861.8

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,625,082 $ 2,470,362 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $80,564 and $50,516, respectively 564,873 994,606 Prepaid expenses 605,167 667,044 Restricted cash 8,409 3,880 Other current assets 56,326 57,007 Total current assets 3,859,857 4,192,899 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,106,688 1,117,932 Operating lease assets 1,461,442 1,402,019 Intangible assets Definite-lived intangible assets, net 895,086 870,141 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 368,884 368,954 Goodwill 2,051,903 1,998,498 Long-term advances 730,898 593,699 Other long-term assets 410,673 431,473 Total assets $ 10,885,431 $ 10,975,615 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, client accounts $ 686,105 $ 1,005,888 Accounts payable 88,869 100,237 Accrued expenses 960,011 1,391,486 Deferred revenue 1,631,715 1,391,032 Current portion of long-term debt, net 50,789 37,795 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 115,736 121,950 Other current liabilities 49,652 59,211 Total current liabilities 3,582,877 4,107,599 Long-term debt, net 4,849,274 3,271,262 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,467,105 1,374,481 Long-term deferred income taxes 177,893 178,173 Other long-term liabilities 274,271 130,648 Commitments and contingent liabilities Redeemable noncontrolling interests 286,987 449,498 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 2,138 2,113 Additional paid-in capital 2,361,015 2,245,619 Accumulated deficit (2,233,501) (949,334) Cost of shares held in treasury (6,865) (6,865) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (222,217) (145,713) Total Live Nation stockholders’ equity (99,430) 1,145,820 Noncontrolling interests 346,454 318,134 Total equity 247,024 1,463,954 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,885,431 $ 10,975,615

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 184,018 $ 3,773,684 $ 1,623,795 $ 8,658,521 Operating expenses: Direct operating expenses 130,749 2,800,429 1,199,126 6,279,447 Selling, general and administrative expenses 405,934 542,547 1,243,307 1,520,910 Depreciation and amortization 119,938 126,306 364,785 329,044 Loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets 208 (305) 897 (553) Corporate expenses 31,630 44,666 80,858 121,909 Operating income (loss) (504,441) 260,041 (1,265,178) 407,764 Interest expense 66,093 36,587 162,781 109,894 Interest income (2,810) (5,863) (9,712) (12,229) Equity in losses (earnings) of nonconsolidated affiliates 2,615 2,681 6,656 (6,291) Other expense (income), net (10,977) 5,384 (11,522) 1,551 Income (loss) before income taxes (559,362) 221,252 (1,413,381) 314,839 Income tax expense (benefit) (16,904) 27,280 (49,417) 59,988 Net income (loss) (542,458) 193,972 (1,363,964) 254,851 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (13,556) 15,047 (82,761) 25,015 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of

Live Nation $ (528,902) $ 178,925 $ (1,281,203) $ 229,836 Basic net income (loss) per common share available to

common stockholders of Live Nation $ (2.45) $ 0.74 $ (6.08) $ 0.86 Diluted net income (loss) per common share available to

common stockholders of Live Nation $ (2.45) $ 0.71 $ (6.08) $ 0.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 212,593,719 210,621,971 211,781,620 209,849,058 Diluted 212,593,719 218,957,376 211,781,620 218,485,494 Reconciliation to net income (loss) available to common stockholders of Live Nation: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of

Live Nation $ (528,902) $ 178,925 $ (1,281,203) $ 229,836 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests 6,990 (23,580) (5,955) (49,407) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders of

Live Nation—basic (521,912) 155,345 (1,287,158) 180,429 Convertible debt interest, net of tax — — — 265 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders of

Live Nation—diluted $ (521,912) $ 155,345 $ (1,287,158) $ 180,694

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (1,363,964) $ 254,851 Reconciling items: Depreciation 184,391 163,004 Amortization 180,394 166,040 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 38,833 54,120 Deferred income tax benefit (22,615) (1,008) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 24,201 16,300 Non-cash compensation expense 106,965 36,924 Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration (25,745) 7,372 Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 8,266 6,526 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 48,413 14,413 Other, net (15,160) (9,177) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 406,202 (392,065) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other assets 1,793 (257,268) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,213,409) 135,672 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 684,532 (162,782) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (956,903) 32,922 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Advances of notes receivable (12,232) (24,110) Collections of notes receivable 13,838 10,142 Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates (9,728) (34,742) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (187,036) (225,822) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (37,283) (108,075) Purchases of intangible assets (3,903) (22,953) Other, net 11,812 2,203 Net cash used in investing activities (224,532) (403,357) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 1,608,462 604 Payments on long-term debt (24,202) (30,491) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 2,568 13,124 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (31,473) (73,182) Purchases and sales of noncontrolling interests, net (106,971) (29,005) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 18,092 13,240 Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (42,818) (10,578) Payments for deferred and contingent consideration (62,035) (23,322) Other, net 13 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,361,636 (139,610) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20,952) (59,364) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 159,249 (569,409) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,474,242 2,378,203 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,633,491 $ 1,808,794

THIRD QUARTER 2020

Supplemental Information

Free Cash & Cash Used in the Quarter

Changes to the company’s free cash balance from the end of the second quarter of 2020 to the end of the third quarter were as follows:

(in millions) Free cash balance at 6/30/2020 $ 1,772 Timing impacts to free cash from change in LT deferred revenue, LT prepaid expenses, and

accrued ticket refunds (333) Ticketmaster impact for the company’s portion of service fees refunded to fans during the

quarter (48) Operational fixed costs (387) Non-operational cash uses, including capital expenditures, acquisition activity, net advances

and interest payments (176) Inflows from cash management programs 123 Free cash balance at 9/30/2020 $ 951

As indicated in Q2, the timing benefits to free cash totaling approximately $415 million from that quarter have largely reversed in the third quarter.

Ticket Refunds

The global refund rate for the company’s concerts that are rescheduled and are in or have gone through a refund window is 17% through the end of the third quarter of 2020. Festivals have generally canceled this year’s event, but for festivals where fans can retain their tickets for next year’s show, approximately 63% of fans are keeping their tickets.

Across both concerts and festivals, since March the company has refunded $282 million for rescheduled Live Nation shows and $698 million for canceled Live Nation shows. Of this $980 million total, $350 million was from funds held by third-party venues and $630 million was from Live Nation-held funds.

The company still has some shows in the process of rescheduling, or that are rescheduled but not yet offering refunds; if the same fan behavior and mix as noted above is applied on these events, the company currently forecasts approximately $74 million in additional fan refunds from Live Nation-held funds. Given this estimate, the company has reclassified these funds from deferred revenue to accrued ticket refunds as of the third quarter of 2020.

Event-Related Deferred Revenue

The company’s deferred revenue for events over the next 12 months was $1,362 million as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $941 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $421 million. This increase was largely due to events scheduled for Q3 2021 shifting from long-term to current deferred revenue.

(in millions) Current Deferred Revenue as of 6/30/2020 $ 941 Shift from long-term deferred revenue to current deferred revenue 383 Adjustment to estimated additional future refunds from Live Nation-held cash (61) Ticket sales in the third quarter of 2020 97 Other / Net 2 Current Deferred Revenue as of 9/30/2020 $ 1,362

In addition, the company had approximately $103 million of long-term event-related deferred revenue at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

The company currently forecasts that event-related deferred revenue at the end of 2020, prior to additional ticket sales and based on the company’s projected refund rates, will be approximately $1.4 billion.