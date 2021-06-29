Harry Potter and Cursed Child to Return to Broadway as Unified Show

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will make its return to Broadway in November, taking shape as a newly unified version of the play....

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will make its return to Broadway in November, taking shape as a newly unified version of the play. Performances are scheduled to begin at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre on November 16, with a San Franscisco staging set to reopen on January 11, 2022 and one in Toronto, Ontario scheduled at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in May of 2022.

In its original stagings, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – which marked the stage debut of the Harry Potter universe – took place as a two-part event that required separate admission for the two halves of the show. For its post-COVID return, “the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America,” according to BroadwayWorld.com. “With just one ticket in hand, audiences will enjoy all the adventure the continuation of Harry’s story entails in one magical afternoon or evening.”

Based on an original story by original Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, the play was adapted for the stage by Thorne and directed by Tiffany. Its action is set 19 years after the conclusion of the book series, featuring favorite characters from the original series joined by a new generation of wizards and witches from the Hogwards School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Its original theatrical run, the play was honored with nine Laurence Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards, including Best New Play for both.

“Collaborating on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been one of the great joys of my professional life,: says Rawlings. “While no one would wish for what has happened over the last year, it has given Jack, John and the first-class creatives who first breathed life into the production the opportunity to revisit the play, and to find a new way to frame our story-with amazing illusions and some exquisite new staging-all the while keeping our original story intact. I’m so proud to be associated with this new, reimagined version, and to be able to welcome back audiences to the Lyric, Curran and Ed Mirvish theatres.”

Safety protocols for the reopening will be finalized at a later date. Tickets for performances in New York go on sale on Monday, July 12, with San Francisco tickets on sale Wednesday, July 21.