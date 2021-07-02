Ticket Summit Speakers: Seat Scouts Owner Drew Gainor

Drew Gainor is a 20 year veteran and entrepreneur in the secondary ticket industry. Drew has continually been a proven innovator and leader while...

Drew Gainor is a 20 year veteran and entrepreneur in the secondary ticket industry. Drew has continually been a proven innovator and leader while starting five successful companies. Drew Gainor is a ticket reseller, software architect, and marketing professional who works with other ticket resellers to help automate daily tasks while drastically increasing profit margins. After spending over 18 years as an executive at various multimillion-dollar ticket companies, Drew knows inside and out what resellers need and how to maximize efficiencies while building simple, elegant tools. He is currently developing industry-leading pricing tools that increase resellers’ ROI and improve overall markets.

Seat Scouts has quickly become renowned for designing the fastest, smartest, and most cost-effective platform and mobile apps. The company merged with Broker Genius in late December of 2020, with Gainor taking the role of Chief Product Officer in the combined operation.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

Reserve an all-access pass to Ticket Summit and learn more about the event by visiting TicketSummit.com. For more information follow Ticket Summit’s offical pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.