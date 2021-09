Elton John Announces Huge Hyde Park Show on Farewell Tour

Elton John has announced a massive concert for Hyde Park in the UK as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which has...

Elton John has announced a massive concert for Hyde Park in the UK as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which has been on hold since March of 2020 due to the coronavirus. Part of the British Summer Time festival series, the show is scheduled for the outdoor venue on June 24 of 2022.

“I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” Elton John said in announcing his farewell tour. “This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

Presale tickets were available for those who purchased the singer’s new album directly from his website, with additional presales scheduled for this week. General sale tickets for Elton John at Hyde Park will be released at 10 am (UK time) on September 10.

Prior to the Hyde Park concert, Elton John concerts scheduled in the UK include Norwich (June 15), Liverpool (June 17), Sunderland (June 19), Bristol (June 22), and then Swansea on June 29.

Current plans have Elton John’s farewell tour resuming September 28 at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. EU dates run through October, with UK and Ireland arena dates following that running from October to December. The singer/songwriter has dates across the United States from January through April, before heading back to the EU and UK for late spring. Summer and Fall will see a number of stadium dates in the United States, with dates in the EU and Oceana on the calendar for 2023.

It is currently unclear when the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will actually see its final farewell show, but Elton John fans seem keen on seeing the artist off in style, regardless of where he goes.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Dates

2021

28 SEPTEMBER – Royal Arena | COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

01 OCTOBER – Tele2 Arena | STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (Rescheduled from 17 Sep. 2021)

02 OCTOBER – Tele2 Arena | STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (Rescheduled from 18 Sep. 2021)

05 OCTOBER – Hallenstadion | ZURICH, SWITZERLAND (Rescheduled from 6 Oct. 2020)

6 OCTOBER – Hallenstadion | ZURICH, SWITZERLAND (Rescheduled from 7 Oct. 2020)

10 OCTOBER – Accor Arena | PARIS, FRANCE (Rescheduled from 10 Oct. 2020)

12 OCTOBER – Accor Arena | PARIS, FRANCE (Rescheduled from 11 Oct. 2020)

13 OCTOBER – Accor Arena | PARIS, FRANCE (Rescheduled from 13 Oct. 2020)

16 OCTOBER – Sportpaleis | ANTWERP, BELGIUM (Rescheduled from 8 Sept. 2020)

17 OCTOBER – Sportpaleis | ANTWERP, BELGIUM (Rescheduled from 9 Sept. 2020)

22 OCTOBER – Telenor Arena | OSLO, NORWAY (Rescheduled from 25 Sept. 2021)

23 OCTOBER – Telenor Arena | OSLO, NORWAY (Rescheduled from 26 Sept. 2021)

30 OCTOBER – AO Arena | MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 28 Nov. 2020)

02 NOVEMBER – The O2 | LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 2 Nov. 2020)

03 NOVEMBER – The O2 | LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 4 Nov. 2020)

05 NOVEMBER – First Direct Arena | LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 7 Dec. 2020)

07 NOVEMBER – The O2 | LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 6 Nov. 2020)

09 NOVEMBER – The O2 | LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 2 Dec. 2020)

10 NOVEMBER – The O2 | LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 9 Dec. 2020)

12 NOVEMBER – The O2 | LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 7 Nov. 2020)

14 NOVEMBER – The O2 | LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 14 Dec. 2020)

16 NOVEMBER – The O2 | LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 16 Dec. 2020)

17 NOVEMBER – The O2 | LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 17 Dec. 2020)

19 NOVEMBER – AO Arena | MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 12 Dec. 2020)

21 NOVEMBER – Resorts World Arena | BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 11 Nov. 2020)

23 NOVEMBER – Ultilita Arena Birmingham | BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 9 Nov. 2020)

24 NOVEMBER – Ultilita Arena Birmingham | BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM

27 NOVEMBER – M&S Bank Arena | LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 13 Nov. 2020)

28 NOVEMBER – M&S Bank Arena | LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 14 Nov. 2020)

01 DECEMBER – AO Arena | MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 17 Nov. 2020)

03 DECEMBER – 3Arena | DUBLIN, IRELAND (Rescheduled from 4 Dec. 2020)

04 DECEMBER – 3Arena | DUBLIN, IRELAND (Rescheduled from 5 Dec. 2020)

06 DECEMBER – The SSE Arena | BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 30 Nov. 2020)

09 DECEMBER – P&J Live | ABERDEEN, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 20 Nov. 2020)

10 DECEMBER – P&J Live | ABERDEEN, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 21 Nov. 2020)

13 DECEMBER – The SSE Hydro | GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 24 Nov. 2020)

14 DECEMBER – The SSE Hydro | GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM (Rescheduled from 25 Nov. 2020)

2022

19 JANUARY – Smoothie King Center | NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 24 2020)

21 JANUARY – Toyota Center | HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 30 2020)

22 JANUARY – Toyota Center | HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jul 01 2020)

25 JANUARY – American Airlines Center | DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 26 2020)

26 JANUARY – American Airlines Center | DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 27 2020)

29 JANUARY – Simmons Bank Arena | N. LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jul 03 2020)

30 JANUARY – Chesapeake Energy Arena | OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jul 05 2020)

01 FEBRUARY – T-Mobile Center | KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jul 08 2020)

04 FEBRUARY – United Center | CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 19 2020)

05 FEBRUARY – United Center | CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 20 2020)

08 FEBRUARY – Little Caesars Arena | DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from May 01 2020)

09 FEBRUARY – Little Caesars Arena | DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from May 02 2020)

14 FEBRUARY – Scotiabank Arena | TORONTO, ON, CANADA (Rescheduled from Mar 28 2020)

15 FEBRUARY – Scotiabank Arena | TORONTO, ON, CANADA (Rescheduled from Mar 29 2020)

18 FEBRUARY – Bell Center | MONTREAL, QC, CANADA (Rescheduled from Apr 02 2020)

19 FEBRUARY – Bell Center | MONTREAL, QC, CANADA (Rescheduled from Apr 03 2020)

22 FEBRUARY – Madison Square Garden | NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 06 2020)

23 FEBRUARY – Madison Square Garden | NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 07 2020)

25 FEBRUARY – Prudential Center | NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 15 2020)

01 MARCH – Barclays Center | BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 10 2020)

02 MARCH – Barclays Center | BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 11 2020)

05 MARCH – Nassau Coliseum | LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 17 2020)

06 MARCH – Nassau Coliseum | LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 18 2020)

19 MARCH – Fargodome | FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 13 2020)

22 MARCH – Xcel Energy Center | ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 15 2020)

23 MARCH – Xcel Energy Center | ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 16 2020)

26 MARCH – Wells Fargo Arena | DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 11 2020)

27 MARCH – Pinnacle Bank Arena | LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 09 2020)

30 MARCH – Enterprise Center | ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jul 07 2020)

01 APRIL – Bankers Life Fieldhouse | INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Mar 26 2020)

02 APRIL – Fiserv Forum | MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 28 2020)

05 APRIL – Van Andel Arena | GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 23 2020)

08 APRIL – Thompson-Boling Arena KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from 6 June, 2020)

09 APRIL – Rupp Arena | LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 05 2020)

12 APRIL – Schottenstein Center | COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 25 2020)

13 APRIL – GIANT Center | HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 20 2020)

16 APRIL – KFC Yum! Center LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Apr 26 2020)

19 APRIL – Greensboro Coliseum | GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from May 23 2020)

20 APRIL – Colonial Life Arena | COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from May 22 2020)

23 APRIL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from Jun 03 2020)

24 APRIL – Amalie Arena | TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from May 26 2020)

27 APRIL – Amway Center | ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from May 28 2020)

28 APRIL – FTX Arena | MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES (Rescheduled from May 30 2020)

27 MAY – Deutsche Bank Park | FRANKFURT, GERMANY

29 MAY – Red Bull Arena | LEIPZIG, GERMANY

04 JUNE – San Siro Stadium | MILAN, ITALY

07 JUNE – CASA Arena | HORSENS, DENMARK

09 JUNE – Gelredome | ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS

11 JUNE – La Defense Arena | PARIS, FRANCE

12 JUNE – La Defense Arena | PARIS, FRANCE

15 JUNE – Carrow Road | NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM

17 JUNE – Anfield Stadium | LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM

19 JUNE – Stadium of Light | SUNDERLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

22 JUNE – Ashton Gate Stadium | BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM

24 JUNE – American Express presents BST Hyde Park | LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

29 JUNE – Swansea.com Stadium | SWANSEA, UNITED KINGDOM

01 JULY – Pairc Ui Chaoimh | CORK, IRELAND

15 JULY – Citizens Bank Park | PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

18 JULY – Comerica Park | DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

23 JULY – MetLife Stadium | EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES

28 JULY – Gillette Stadium | FOXBORO, MA, UNITED STATES

30 JULY – Progressive Field | CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

05 AUGUST – Soldier Field | CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

07 SEPTEMBER – Rogers Centre | TORONTO, ON, CANADA

10 SEPTEMBER – Carrier Dome | SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

16 SEPTEMBER – PNC Park | PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

18 SEPTEMBER – Bank of America Stadium | CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

22 SEPTEMBER – Mercedes-Benz Stadium | ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

24 SEPTEMBER – Nationals Park | WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

30 SEPTEMBER – Globe Life Field | ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES

02 OCTOBER – Nissan Stadium | NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

21 OCTOBER – BC Place | VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA

29 OCTOBER – Alamodome | SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

04 NOVEMBER – Minute Maid Park | HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

12 NOVEMBER – Chase Field | PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

19 NOVEMBER – Dodger Stadium | LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

20 NOVEMBER – Dodger Stadium | LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

2023

27 JANUARY – Mt Smart Stadium | AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (Rescheduled from 15 Jan. 2021)

28 JANUARY – Mt Smart Stadium | AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (Rescheduled from 16 Jan. 2021)

27 APRIL – Olympiahalle | MUNICH, GERMANY (Rescheduled from 2 Oct. 2021)

02 MAY – Barclaycard Arena | HAMBURG, GERMANY (Rescheduled from 11 Sep. 2021)

04 MAY – Barclaycard Arena | HAMBURG, GERMANY (Rescheduled from 12 Sep. 2021)

05 MAY – Barclaycard Arena | HAMBURG, GERMANY (Rescheduled from 13 Sep. 2021)

08 MAY – Mercedes Benz Arena | BERLIN, GERMANY (Rescheduled from 1 Sep. 2021)

10 MAY – Mercedes Benz Arena | BERLIN, GERMANY (Rescheduled from 3 Sep. 2021)

11 MAY – Mercedes Benz Arena | BERLIN, GERMANY (Rescheduled from 4 Sep. 2021)

13 MAY – SAP Arena | MANNHEIM, GERMANY (Rescheduled from 8 Oct. 2021)

16 MAY – Lanxess Arena | COLOGNE, GERMANY (Rescheduled from 7 Sep. 2021)

18 MAY – Lanxess Arena | COLOGNE, GERMANY (Rescheduled from 8 Sep. 2021)

19 MAY – Lanxess Arena | COLOGNE, GERMANY (Rescheduled from 30 Sep. 2021)

22 MAY – Palau Sant Jordi | BARCELONA, SPAIN (Rescheduled from 22 October 2021)

23 MAY – Palau Sant Jordi | BARCELONA, SPAIN (Rescheduled from 23 October 2021

DATE TBD – Hartwall Arena | HELSINKI, FINLAND (Rescheduled from 21 September 2021)

DATE TBD – Hartwall Arena | HELSINKI, FINLAND (Rescheduled from 22 September 2021)