Hamilton Producer Announces Return of #HAM4HAM Ticket Lottery

Hamilton is returning to Broadway this month, and so is the popular #HAM4HAM ticket lottery, producer Jeffrey Seller announced this week. A limited number of $10 tickets will be available through the lottery for each performance, a celebrated feature from the record-shattering musical’s original run that began in 2015.

Conducted through a digital app, the lottery will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. A total of 46 tickets will be available through the #HAM4HAM lottery for each performance. The #HAM4HAM name stems from the price ($10) being the same denomination as the bill bearing the face of Alexander Hamilton, the namesake and protagonist of the show.

Beyond the opportunity for a ticket to the red-hot show at a tiny fraction of the price, #HAM4HAM became well known for the impropmtu sidewalk performances that cast members would give in the afternoon outside to the crowds awaiting their shot. Check out the compilation video someone put together of those outside performances:

The digital nature of the renewed lottery won’t feature that energy, but there’s little doubt that the interest will remain high as Hamilton heads back to the stage for the first time since March of 2020. Registration for the first week of return shows lottery is already complete (it closed yesterday), but a new round of shows will open today.

Those interested can enter the lottery by visiting http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register, through do so through the official HAMILTON app, available for iOS and Android devices.

Full details and rules are below:

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 30 minutes prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final – no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

All patrons will be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours. Read more about Covid safety protocols at Nederlander Theatres at https://broadwaydirect.com/theatre-policies/.

Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and Ticketmaster for late release seats which may become available at short notice.