Reopening of TKTS Booth in Times Square Signifies Broadway’s Return

Broadway is already back, but September brings with it a number of high profile shows reopening, and with them the famed TKTS ticket booth in New York’s Times Square. The booth, run by the nonprofit organization TDF, sells tickets to both Broadway and off-Broadway productions. Tickets to same-day shows and next-day matinees are often available at a steep discount.

“We’re excited to once again serve New Yorkers and visitors on a budget who have missed the experience of live performance,” said Victoria Bailey, executive director of TDF. “Our reopening will mirror Broadway’s: – a few shows at first with more to follow as the fall progresses. We will reopen with new safety protocols for customers and staff alike.”

The TKTS booth, located at the intersection of 47th and Broadway in the heart of Manhattan, will be open from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 12-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, beginning September 14.

Its opening corresponds with the reopening of three of Broadway’s iconic musical productions – with Hamilton, The Lion King, Chicago, and Wicked returning to their respective stages that day for the first time since March 2020.

Other performances will be reopening at other dates throughout the fall, including Aladdin (September 28), Come From Away (September 21), American Utopia (September 17), Dear Evan Hansen (December 11), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (November 12), The Book of Mormon (November 5), The Phantom of the Opera (October 22) and To Kill a Mockingbird (October 5).

Waitress and Hadestown (September 2) open this week, while Springsteen on Broadway has been running since June and Pass Over opened in August.

All Broadway performers and audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, with the lone exception being for audience members under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. That requirement from the city of New York will be in place through at least the first months of Broadway’s reopening, though no official end date for that policy has been announced, or even speculated about as the Delta variant pushes case numbers higher.

TKTS is run by TDF, which stands for the Theatre Development Fund. The booth in Times Square opened in June of 1973 and the current booth was opened in 2008.