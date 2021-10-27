Brandi Carlile Tickets On Sale Thursday for 2022 Tour

Fresh off her Saturday Night Live debut, Brandi Carlile has announced 2022 tour dates. The singer will be on the road sporadically throughout the...

Fresh off her Saturday Night Live debut, Brandi Carlile has announced 2022 tour dates. The singer will be on the road sporadically throughout the year, performing dates from June through October following festival dates in the spring.

Special guests on the tour include Ani DeFranco, Brittany Howard, Celisse, Indigo Girls, Lake Street Dive, Lucius, Sarah McLachlan, and Allison Russell.

Tickets for Brandi Carlile tour dates are on sale Friday, October 29. There is a presale open now to Citi credit card holders, with another presale open to Carlile’s mailing list subscribers beginning Thursday.

The tour is named after the singer’s new album, Beyond These Silent Days.

On the tour, Carlile will play at venues including the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, LA’s Greek Theatre, two nights each at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheatre and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and a tour closer on October 22 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Earlier in the year, she will perform at the Girls Just Wanna Weekend event at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico – part of an all-female lineup including Sheryl Crow, Indigo Girls, KT Turnstall, Allison Russell and more. She is also scheduled to perform at Moon Crush in Florida and Stagecoach in California, both in April.

The singer also has a November 6 date at New York’s Carnegie Hall, where she will perform Joni Mitchell’s iconic album Blue in its entirety.

Brandi Carlile Tour Dates – 2022

June 11 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

June 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ the Greek Theatre

July 8 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 9 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden