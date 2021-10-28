Dierks Bentley Announces Extension of Beers on Me Tour Into 2022

Dierks Bentley announced an extension of the Beers on Me Tour, which will bring him back out on the road beginning in January. The...

Dierks Bentley announced an extension of the Beers on Me Tour, which will bring him back out on the road beginning in January. The tour runs through 11 dates in Canada and continues with another ten shows in the United States.

Jordan Davis will serve as a supporting act for the entire planned tour, with Tenille Arts joining dates north of the border and Lainey Wilson for the U.S. leg.

And you thought the #BeersOnMe tour was over… We’ll be back on the road in January with @JordanCWDavis @TenilleArts (CANADA only) and @LaineyWilson (US only). Tickets on sale Nov. 5th, join the fan club for access to pre-sale tickets starting Nov. 2nd: https://t.co/f3mbSVYd0k pic.twitter.com/kcsQidEiWu — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) October 27, 2021

Shows in Canada begin on January 6 with a stop at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, with dates in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta before it wraps with a January 29 performance at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The U.S. leg begins less than a week later in Missoula, Montana on February 4. Other U.S. dates include the Tacoma Dome in Washington, Nationwide Arena in Ohio, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and a March 5 closing stop at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

“People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley says. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”

Tickets for Dierks Bentley Beers on Me Tour stops in 2022 go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 5. Presales begin on November 2 and are open to members of the singer’s fan club.

Dierks Bentley Beers on Me Tour 2022 Dates

01/06/2022 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

01/08/2022 Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre

01/09/2022 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

01/13/2022 Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

01/14/2022 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

01/15/2022 Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

01/19/2022 Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre

01/20/2022 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

01/21/2022 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

01/28/2022 Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

01/29/2022 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

02/04/2022 Missoula, MT – Adams Center

02/05/2022 Billings, MT – MetraPark

02/10/2022 Yakima, WA – SunDome

02/11/2022 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

02/12/2022 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

02/24/2022 Columbus OH – Nationwide Arena

02/25/2022 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

03/03/2022 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

03/04/2022 Bloomington, IN – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

03/05/2022 Toledo OH – Huntington Center