Dierks Bentley to Perform Pre-Race Concert at NASCAR Championship

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter and Phoenix native Dierks Bentley will perform a pre-race concert before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, November 7. The concert will be broadcast live (in part) during the pre-race Countdown to Green show on NBC.

“Dierks Bentley’s journey from The Valley to superstardom is inspiring,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We’re excited he is returning home to perform his music and amplify the feel-good, championship atmosphere our fans will generate at Phoenix Raceway.”

Bentley’s performance is scheduled to take place beginning at 11:40 a.m. Plans are for it to run for approximately 45 minutes for the sold out crowd anticipating the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, which will follow the concert with a green flag scheduled start of 3 p.m.

“I can’t wait to get back to my home state of Arizona and perform for all my NASCAR friends and fans,” Bentley said. “The energy at Phoenix Raceway is unmatched and I’m looking forward to sharing in that excitement.”

Dierks Bentley has been out this summer on his BEERS ON ME TOUR, which has four more stops before wrapping up later this month. He performs Friday at Ruoff Music Center near Indianapolis, with a Saturday SHow at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Pennsylvania. Next weekend, he wraps the tour with shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis and then Walmart AMP on October 22. Following his NASCAR Cup Championship opening show, Bentley has a show in November at Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina, then plays two nights at The Chelsea in Las Vegas on December 10 and 11.