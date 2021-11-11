Greta Van Fleet Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Greta Van Fleet will be on the road through much of 2022, announcing a slew of tour dates both as headliner and in support...

Greta Van Fleet will be on the road through much of 2022, announcing a slew of tour dates both as headliner and in support of Metallica. Its headlining tour, Dreams in Gold, will take the band to stops across the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe and the UK. The outing is the first the band has been able to launch in support of its second album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, since its release in April of this year.

Greta Van Fleet Dreams in Gold tour tickets are on sale Friday to the general public. Presale tickets for Greta Van Fleet are already available through various channels.

DREAMS IN GOLD Tour 2022 • We are eager to celebrate with you again worldwide. Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM local time: https://t.co/oQXvFFSedo pic.twitter.com/Me13gKyUaF — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) November 9, 2021

Following a February stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas opening for Metallica, Greta van Fleet’s Dreams in Gold tour begins with a March 10 performance at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The band plays its first five shows in the state, including stops in Saginaw and Flint – close to the group’s origins in the small town of Frankenmuth. Other stops include at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, and two early April shows at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, NJ. Dates continue in Latin America in April and May, including six in support of Metallica.

June will see Greta Van Fleet cross the Atlantic for shows in Sweden, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK, with back-to-back shows on June 28 and 29 at Manchester’s O2 Apollo closing the currently scheduled run.

Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates:

02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *

03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center

03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center

03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/27 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional *

04/30 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Campo Argentino de Polo *

05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

05/05 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *

05/07 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Estádio Couto Pereira *

05/10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio do Morumbi *

05/12 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Estádio do Mineirão *

05/16 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center

06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

06/11 – Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique de Vienne

06/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen

06/15 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jarhunderthalle

06/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview

06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

* = supporting Metallica