Greta Van Fleet Announces 2022 Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours November 11, 2021 Dave Clark 0
Greta Van Fleet will be on the road through much of 2022, announcing a slew of tour dates both as headliner and in support of Metallica. Its headlining tour, Dreams in Gold, will take the band to stops across the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe and the UK. The outing is the first the band has been able to launch in support of its second album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, since its release in April of this year.
Greta Van Fleet Dreams in Gold tour tickets are on sale Friday to the general public. Presale tickets for Greta Van Fleet are already available through various channels.
DREAMS IN GOLD Tour 2022 • We are eager to celebrate with you again worldwide. Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM local time: https://t.co/oQXvFFSedo pic.twitter.com/Me13gKyUaF
— Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) November 9, 2021
Following a February stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas opening for Metallica, Greta van Fleet’s Dreams in Gold tour begins with a March 10 performance at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The band plays its first five shows in the state, including stops in Saginaw and Flint – close to the group’s origins in the small town of Frankenmuth. Other stops include at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, and two early April shows at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, NJ. Dates continue in Latin America in April and May, including six in support of Metallica.
June will see Greta Van Fleet cross the Atlantic for shows in Sweden, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK, with back-to-back shows on June 28 and 29 at Manchester’s O2 Apollo closing the currently scheduled run.
Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates:
02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *
03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center
03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center
03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
04/27 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional *
04/30 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Campo Argentino de Polo *
05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage
05/05 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *
05/07 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Estádio Couto Pereira *
05/10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio do Morumbi *
05/12 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Estádio do Mineirão *
05/16 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center
06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund
06/11 – Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique de Vienne
06/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen
06/15 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jarhunderthalle
06/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview
06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
* = supporting Metallica
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.