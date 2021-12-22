NHL Temporarily Pauses Games Amid COVID Surge

LATEST
HockeyNHLSports December 22, 2021 Dave Clark 0

The National Hockey League temporarily suspended play this week, amid a surge in COVID cases that was already impacting its schedule. The pause began Wednesday, with plans to resume play on December 27. All team facilities will be closed from Wednesday through Saturday as part of the pause, with hopes that it will allow for a complete resumption of play next week.

Prior to the shutdown, 11 teams had seen their activities paused due to COVID positive test results in just a week’s time. Columbus, Montreal, Edmonton, and Ottawa were the final four to be put on pause, joining Calgary, Detroit, Toronto, Colorado, Florida, Nashville, and Boston in the holding pattern before the league wiped the slate clean.

According to reports, only one player in the league is unvaccinated, but there is no mandate on players being required to receive a booster dose of the COVID vaccine, so those figures are unknown. Despite the high vaccination rate, more than 15 percent of the players in the league were in virus protocols as of Monday night.

In total, 50 games have been impacted by COVID-related shutdowns thus far on the season, with the overwhelming majority of those games impacted in the past 10 days. Plans to reschedule the contests have not yet been arranged.

In addition to pausing its schedule for now, the NHL has reportedly decided that its players will not participate in the 2022 Olympics, scheduled to take place in China early next year. Plans had been that league personnel would be eligible to participate in the tournament, but those plans have changed, though no official announcement has yet been made.

NHL Postponed Games – Through December 22, 2021

NHL Game #MatchupOriginal DateNew Date
234Ottawa at New JerseyNov. 16Dec. 6
250Nashville at OttawaNov. 18TBA
263NY Rangers at OttawaNov. 20TBA
328NY Islanders at NY RangersNov. 28March 17
340NY Islanders at PhiladelphiaNov. 30TBA
436Calgary at ChicagoDec. 13TBA
443Calgary at NashvilleDec. 14TBA
445Carolina at MinnesotaDec. 14TBA
462Toronto at CalgaryDec. 16TBA
471Boston at MontrealDec. 18TBA
476Florida at MinnesotaDec. 18TBA
477Tampa Bay at ColoradoDec. 18TBA
478Columbus at CalgaryDec. 18TBA
479Toronto at VancouverDec. 18TBA
481Boston at OttawaDec. 19TBA
485Nashville at CarolinaDec. 19TBA
487Arizona at VancouverDec. 19TBA
488Toronto at SeattleDec. 19TBA
489Columbus at BuffaloDec. 20TBA
490Colorado at DetroitDec. 20TBA
491Montreal at NY IslandersDec. 20TBA
493Anaheim at EdmontonDec. 20TBA
494Carolina at BostonDec. 21TBA
495St. Louis at OttawaDec. 21TBA
496Washington at PhiladelphiaDec. 21TBA
497New Jersey at PittsburghDec. 21TBA
498Florida at ChicagoDec. 21TBA
499Winnipeg at NashvilleDec. 21TBA
500Anaheim at CalgaryDec. 21TBA
502Vancouver at San JoseDec. 21TBA
503Arizona at SeattleDec. 21TBA
504Colorado at BuffaloDec. 22TBA
505Montreal at NY RangersDec. 22TBA
506Winnipeg at DallasDec. 22TBA
507Edmonton at Los AngelesDec. 22TBA
508Colorado at BostonDec. 23TBA
509St. Louis at TorontoDec. 23TBA
510Carolina at OttawaDec. 23TBA
511Nashville at FloridaDec. 23TBA
512Montreal at New JerseyDec. 23TBA
513Washington at NY IslandersDec. 23TBA
514Philadelphia at PittsburghDec. 23TBA
515Buffalo at ColumbusDec. 23TBA
516Dallas at ChicagoDec. 23TBA
517Detroit at MinnesotaDec. 23TBA
518Seattle at CalgaryDec. 23TBA
519Tampa Bay at ArizonaDec. 23TBA
520Anaheim at VancouverDec. 23TBA
521Los Angeles at VegasDec. 23TBA
522Edmonton at San JoseDec. 23TBA
