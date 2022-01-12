Broadway Expands Vax Requirements, Extends to End of April

The Broadway League announced that its rules requiring most audience members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would be in place through at least...

The Broadway League announced that its rules requiring most audience members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would be in place through at least the end of April, and expanded the requirements for patrons under the age of 12. The extension will also apply to the “Buy With Confidence” program, which adds flexible exchanges and refunds for consumers worried about COVID related to their show attendance.

“We’re proud to continue setting the gold standard of covid health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York,” says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “We’re equally proud to assure our ticket buyers’ purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we’ve done every day for the past five months. Come join us!”

Broadway has struggled amid the winter surge of cases in New York, as multiple shows have had to go on COVID-related pauses amid frequent testing of cast and crew. There is budding hope that the surge is close to (or even at) its peak in the area. Governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that the rate of new cases in the city has plateaued, though case rates are still rising in much of the state.

“Looks like we may be cresting over that peak,” Ms. Hochul said at her daily news briefing, before clarifying: “Cases are slowing down, the rate of increase is slowing down, but they are still high.”

WIth the announcement, children ages 5-11 will need to be fully vaccinated beginning January 29, which keeps in line with New York City’s guidelines. Masks must also be worn by all who attend shows at all times, save for while actively eating or drinking.

The full details of the vaccination and mask policy for Broadway shows is available at Broadway.org.