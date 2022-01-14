Lil Durk Announces 7220 Tour Dates for 2022

Lil Durk has announced a run of concerts across the U.S. in the spring of 2022, in support of his upcoming album. The Chicago...

Lil Durk has announced a run of concerts across the U.S. in the spring of 2022, in support of his upcoming album. The Chicago rapper will play 17 dates in support of his new album on The 7220 tour, which kicks off in April.

Tickets for Lil Durk’s 7220 Tour are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 14. Presale options are already available in many markets. All but one performance on the currently scheduled run take place in April. The shows launch with an April 8 stop in Phoenix at Arizona Federal Theatre, and close with a May 2 performance at Chicago’s United Center. In between, shows include at YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, and Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

The tour announcement comes just weeks on the heels of Lil Durk’s collaboration with country star Morgan Wallen – Broadway Girls – debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip Hop chart. The song also made it to No. 14 on the all-genre Hot 100.

Lil Durk — 2022 Tour Dates

The full dates and locations for Lil Durk’s 2022 tour dates are included below.

Friday, April 8, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theatre

Sunday, April 10, 2022 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday, April 15, 2022 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Saturday, April 16, 2022 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Monday, April 18, 2022 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sunday, April 24, 2022 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Event Center

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

Friday, April 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Monday, May 2, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center