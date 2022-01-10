Metallica, Luke Combs Among BottleRock 2022 Headliners

BottleRock Festival has announced its lineup for 2022, bringing in headliners Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, Luke Combs and many more for the three-day...

BottleRock is scheduled for Napa Valley from May 27-29, 2022 – Memorial Day weekend.

Tickets for BottleRock 2022 go on sale beginning Tuesday, January 11 at 10 a.m. (pacific time). There is a presale open to American Express cardholders now, available through the festival’s website and FrontGate Tickets.

The secret is out! 🙌 🎶 🔥 Get ready for the best BottleRock yet ✌️ Catch sets from @Metallica, @Pink, @twentyonepilots, @lukecombs, and 70+ other artists! Secure your 3-day tickets TOMORROW at 10 a.m. PST! Which act are you most pumped for? pic.twitter.com/ft4e3wvUqY — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 10, 2022

BottleRock is billed as a celebration of music, food, beer, and (obviously given the Napa location) wine. In addition to the four acts atop the bill, performers at the 2022 festival include The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pitbull, Greta Van Fleet, Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40), Rainbow Kitten Surprise, chvrches, Bleachers, Spoon, Silversun Pickups, and The Wailers, featuring Julian Marley. In total, over 70 acts are on the bill.

General Admission tickets for the festival begin at $369 plus fees per pass. There are several VIP levels above that price including a “platinum” level sponsored by Salesforce that brings special artist meet & greet opportunities, on-stage and front row viewing for performances, and main stage soundboard areas. Prices for the levels above General Admission are not currently available, as the American Express presales have already been exhausted.

Cancelled in 2020, BottleRock was one of the festivals that actually was able to run a 2021 edition, taking place in early September. Guns N’ Roses, the Foo Fighters, Cage The Elephant, Jimmy Eat World, G-Eazy, and Megan The Stallion were among the artists who performed at the festival.

The full festival lineup is available below: