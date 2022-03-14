Alan Jackson Plots “Last Call” One More For The Road” 2022 Tour Dates

Alan Jackson announced plans to tour across the U.S., bringing Last Call: One More For The Road to 16 cities beginning in late June....

Alan Jackson announced plans to tour across the U.S., bringing Last Call: One More For The Road to 16 cities beginning in late June. The dates will be the first since Jackson’s fall 2021 announcement that he is living with a degenerative neuropathy condition – Charcot-Marie-Tooth – that hampers muscle function, movement, and balance.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” says Jackson, a 3-time CMA Entertainer of the Year. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow,” he notes, adding with a smile, “I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me….”

Tickets for Alan Jackson’s upcoming tour dates are on sale this week. General public ticket sales will begin on Friday, March 18. Prior to that, presales will begin Tuesday, March 15 for Citi cardmembers through the Citi Entertainment program. One show – in Phoenix, Arizona – is rescheduled from 2020 and already has tickets on sale.

Last Call: One More for the Road will bring Alan Jackson first to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Friday, June 24. It is currently scheduled to run through an October 8 date at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, with other shows planned at venues including Thompson Boling Arena (Knoxville, TN), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO), Moody Center (Austin, TX), American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX), and Honda Center (Anaheim, CA).

ALAN JACKSON’S 2022 LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD TOUR DATES

Friday, June 24 – Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

Saturday, June 25 – Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Friday, July 29 – St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)

Saturday, July 30 – Grand Forks, ND (Alerus Center)

Friday, August 12 – Savannah, GA (Enmarket Arena) **

Saturday, August 13 – Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) **

Friday, August 26 – Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Saturday, August 27 – Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)

Friday, September 9 – Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena)

Saturday, September 10 – Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)

Friday, September 16 – Austin, TX (Moody Center)

Saturday, September 17 – Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Friday, September 30 – Phoenix (Glendale), AZ (Gila River Arena) ++

Saturday, October 1 – Anaheim, CA (Honda Center)

Friday, October 7 – Atlantic City, NJ (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)

Saturday, October 8 – Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

** On Sale Date to Be Announced

++ Rescheduled concert from 2020; tickets for previous events will be honored; new tickets available!

