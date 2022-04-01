Broadway’s “MJ the Musical” sets plans for North American Tour

Broadway’s MJ the musical has announced plans for a national tour, with Chicago and Charlotte announced as the first two cities. Chicago’s James M....

Broadway’s MJ the musical has announced plans for a national tour, with Chicago and Charlotte announced as the first two cities. Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre will see the production’s first opening, launching on July 15, 2023. Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center will have its opening in Charlotte on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Other cities are planned to be announced in coming weeks.

The Broadway edition of MJ also recently announced it would be selling tickets through December 2022, an expression of confidence that the audiences are going to continue to come back to the theater as COVID fears subside.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon and written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, Michael Jackson bio-musical “MJ” celebrated its Broadway opening at the Neil Simon Theatre, New York, on February 1, and has been receiving solid reviews and praise since then. Lia Vollack, the co-producer of the musical says that they are thrilled by the Broadway response to “MJ”, and that they are already deep in preparations to bring the show to Chicago and across the United States.

Setting in Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, the show focuses on the fictional backstage preparations and creative spirit of the team, not leaving behind the late icon’s ‘father issues’, obsession with perfectionism, his vulnerability and stage energy. Although the show is criticized for avoiding the abuse accusations against Michael Jackson, it is widely acclaimed by critics and audience alike as it offers an impressive and thrilling performance thanks to the songs, the choreography, and Myles Frost in the title role as Michael Jackson. “MJ” covers star’s some big hits more than 25 from Billie Jean and Thriller to Bad, Black or White, Blame it on the Boogie, ABC, and I’ll Be There.

MJ’s North American tour tickets for 2023 will be on sale soon. The musical’s Broadway ticket sales, however, continue through December 2022 – good news both for international fans planning to visit NY till the end of the year and local audience.

