Bruno Mars Booked for Grand Opening of Boston’s MGM Music Hall

Work on your dance moves while you have time as September will see some energetic live performances by 14-times-Grammy-winner Bruno Mars at Boston’s new MGM Music Hall. The venue opens in early fall, and Bruno runs his magnetic shows on September 7, 9, and 11.

Situated on the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets, next to Fenway Park, MGM Music Hall is designed as a multipurpose performing arts center with a 5,000-seat capacity. City’s latest live music venue is scheduled to host series of events from different genres in a season when urban activities flourish.

Mars is one of several high profile acts already on the calendar for the new venue, which actually has Chris Stapleton shows on August 31 and September 1 as its first performances on the docket, followed by a September 3 gig from Dalton and the Sheriffs before Mars celebrates the grand opening the following weekend. Rosalia, Lil Nas X, Lady A, Jack Harlow, and Arcade Fire are all planning performances at the venue, which is operated by Live Nation.

Famous for his energy, vocal and entertainment skills, and rich orchestra on stage, Bruno Mars is not only one of the best-selling music artists with over 130 million records worldwide but also best-selling with tickets to live performances – his tours are some of the highest-grossing in history. Prior to his solo run for the Grand Opening at MGM, Mars is performing numerous shows in Las Vegas alongside Silk Sonic co-headliner Anderson .Paak at Dolby Live.

MGM Music Hall Fenway Upcoming Events

August 31 – Chris Stapleton

September 1 – Chris Stapleton

September 3 – Dalton and the Sheriffs

September 7 – Bruno Mars

September 9 – Bruno Mars

September 11 – Bruno Mars

September 13 – Bauhaus

September 14 – Porcupine Tree Closure/Continuation

September 15 – Rosalia: Motomami World Tour

September 18 – Lil Nas X

September 22 – Lady A

September 23: Coin

September 30: The B-52s

October 4 – The Gaslight Anthem

October 9 – Jack Harlow

October 10 – Jack Harlow

October 21 – Sabaton

October 25 – Mt. Joy

November 8 – Arcade Fire

November 26 – Maneskin