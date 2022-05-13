Bruno Mars Booked for Grand Opening of Boston’s MGM Music Hall
Work on your dance moves while you have time as September will see some energetic live performances by 14-times-Grammy-winner Bruno Mars at Boston’s new MGM Music Hall. The venue opens in early fall, and Bruno runs his magnetic shows on September 7, 9, and 11.
Situated on the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets, next to Fenway Park, MGM Music Hall is designed as a multipurpose performing arts center with a 5,000-seat capacity. City’s latest live music venue is scheduled to host series of events from different genres in a season when urban activities flourish.
Mars is one of several high profile acts already on the calendar for the new venue, which actually has Chris Stapleton shows on August 31 and September 1 as its first performances on the docket, followed by a September 3 gig from Dalton and the Sheriffs before Mars celebrates the grand opening the following weekend. Rosalia, Lil Nas X, Lady A, Jack Harlow, and Arcade Fire are all planning performances at the venue, which is operated by Live Nation.
Famous for his energy, vocal and entertainment skills, and rich orchestra on stage, Bruno Mars is not only one of the best-selling music artists with over 130 million records worldwide but also best-selling with tickets to live performances – his tours are some of the highest-grossing in history. Prior to his solo run for the Grand Opening at MGM, Mars is performing numerous shows in Las Vegas alongside Silk Sonic co-headliner Anderson .Paak at Dolby Live.
MGM Music Hall Fenway Upcoming Events
August 31 – Chris Stapleton
September 1 – Chris Stapleton
September 3 – Dalton and the Sheriffs
September 7 – Bruno Mars
September 9 – Bruno Mars
September 11 – Bruno Mars
September 13 – Bauhaus
September 14 – Porcupine Tree Closure/Continuation
September 15 – Rosalia: Motomami World Tour
September 18 – Lil Nas X
September 22 – Lady A
September 23: Coin
September 30: The B-52s
October 4 – The Gaslight Anthem
October 9 – Jack Harlow
October 10 – Jack Harlow
October 21 – Sabaton
October 25 – Mt. Joy
November 8 – Arcade Fire
November 26 – Maneskin
