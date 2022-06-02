MLB Opens Lottery for Second Field of Dreams Game on August 11

Fans hoping to catch the second edition of the MLB at Field of Dreams contest will have their chance coming up – as long...

Fans hoping to catch the second edition of the MLB at Field of Dreams contest will have their chance coming up – as long as they’re Iowa residents. The league announced that registration is now open for a chance to purchase tickets to the contest, which will feature the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds on August 11. But just like its first edition played in 2021, purchase of tickets through the league itself is restricted to Iowa residents, meaning anyone living outside that state will have to rely on purchasing tickets through resale marketplaces.

The lottery opened Thursday, and will remain open through Thursday, June 9. Those who have Iowa zip codes can enter to have a chance to purchase up to two tickets and one parking pass for the game. The stadium, built in Dyersville, Iowa to mimic the feel of the location depicted in the film Field of Dreams, has a capacity of about 8,000 total. Last year’s game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees was reportedly the most watched regular season MLB game on any network since 1998.

“Put plainly, baseball’s grand showing at the Field of Dreams movie site was our state’s greatest sports event ever,” wrote the Des Moines Register after the contest. Yankees manager Aaron Boon added “That’s probably the greatest setting for a baseball game that I’ve ever been a part of. It was awesome.”

Field of Dreams came out in 1989 and told the story of ray Kinsella, an Iowa farmer who is inspired by voices in his corn field to build a baseball diamond, risking his livelihood for reasons he doesn’t initially understand. Once built, the field attracts a cadre of former baseball stars led by “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and a number of his former teammates from the disgraced Chicago White Sox club that were banned from the sport following a gambling scandal where they reportedly deliberately lost the world series on behalf of a gambling syndicate. It starred Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan, and Kevin Costner. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1990.

Initially the Field of Dreams game was going to launch in 2020, but those plans were scuttled by the pandemic. In its 2021 debut, the contest featured both clubs emerging from the corn beyond the outfield in throwback uniforms, mimicking the entrance of players in the film.

As of Thursday, the Cubs (21-29) and Reds (17-32) stand in 4th and 5th place in the National League Central division.

MLB Ticket Links

MLB Field of Dreams Game Lottery Registration (Iowa Residents Only)

MLB tickets at Ticketmaster

MLB tickets at MLB.com

MLB tickets at SeatGeek

MLB tickets at StubHub

MLB tickets at TicketClub | Free Membership Offer

MLB tickets at TicketNetwork

MLB tickets at TicketSmarter

MLB tickets at Vivid Seats