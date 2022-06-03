Professional Fighters League Partners With TicketSmarter, LN

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has made two consecutive announcements recently regarding their new ticketing and promotional partners. The first one is an agreement...

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has made two consecutive announcements recently regarding their new ticketing and promotional partners. The first one is an agreement in which TicketSmarter is going to serve as primary ticketing service for PFL. According to the news release by PFL, TicketSmarter will gain exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights for PFL and provide PFL fans a safe, trusted ticketing marketplace.

Founded in 2018, the young league stands for the first major mixed martial arts organization where athletes can compete not only on a year-round basis but also in a regular season, post-season, and championship. It is the restructured model of The World Series of Fighting (WSOF) that was formed in 2012, and mostly appeals to young audience like itself, streaming worldwide to 160 countries via Eurosport, Sky Sports, RMC Sport, and more, as well as being primetime in the nation on ESPN and ESPN+. The league is defined as an ‘innovative product’ to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

The regular season resumes on June 17, June 24 and July 1, all at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. Events will broadcast on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. Tickets are available here.

“We are proud to to offer fans an innovative, easy-to-use, secure platform to purchase and sell their tickets,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman about the partnership.

PFL CEO Peter Murray said, “The PFL prides itself on fan experience and this partnership offers millions of MMA fans a safe and secure ticketing resource.”

A week later came the PFL’s declaration of their partnership with Live Nation to expand international presence. It was announced that two major back-to-back 2022 Playoffs would be hosted in Cardiff and London in summer in partnership with Live Nation. After kicking off at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 5, the league heads over the Atlantic to Cardiff on August 13 at Motorpoint Arena, with the final playoff event taking place at London’s Copperbox Arena on August 20.

“We’re thrilled to announce our international partnership with Live Nation as the world’s top music and entertainment promoter makes its move into the world’s fastest growing sport,” said Peter Murray, adding that MMA fans in the United Kingdom would experience PFL’s star fighters battle it out for a shot at the PFL World Championship and the $6 million dollar prize money.

Live Nation U.K’s Vice President Sport & Family Entertainment Sean Ryman told they were delighted to partner with the Professional Fighters League to deliver their first U.K. events this summer. “The PFL is a global brand in combat sports with an elite roster of athletes, the U.K. is excited and ready for this and it’s long overdue,” he concluded.

Tickets to UK fights go on sale July 6. You can pre-register for the tickets on ticketmaster.co.uk/pro-fighters-league