Raiders Top NFL Ticket Sales Revenue Ranks, 25th in Sales

The Las Vegas Raiders saw the highest figure of income generated from ticket sales in the National Football League in 2021, fueled largely by having the highest average ticket price in the league. The sky-high ticket prices at Allegiant Stadium helped the franchise to first in analysis by Sportico in revenue, despite the team being near the bottom of the league in terms of overall number of tickets sold. The Raiders led the revenue numbers in the prior three seasons as well.

Team Marketing Report’s Fan Cost Index analyzed teams’ ticket prices in the fall of 2021, and revealed the average Raiders home ticket price was the most expensive in NFL at $153.47 – followed by the 49ers at $139.71 while the cheapest average NFL ticket belonged to the Cincinnati Bengals, costing $82.05.

Despite generating such enormous revenue from such low sales compared to peers, Raiders owner Mark Davis thinks that the team probably underpriced their tickets. LVSportsBiz.com reported Davis had reached that conclusion because Raiders home tickets were the most expensive on the secondary ticket market in the NFL. “A lot of fans are under the misconception that the Raiders set the secondary market price. That’s not true. That’s market-driven,” he said.

In terms of ticket sales, Las Vegas ranked number 25 among the others in ticket sales. Opened in 2020, team’s $1.9 billion home, the new Allegiant Stadium has a capacity of 65,000 seats which makes it one of the smallest venues compared to the rest, and this fact reasonably explains the number of tickets sold. Thus, it also indicates that Raiders has determined the highest prices in the league.

Professor and revenue management expert at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Amanda Belarmino told fox5vegas.com that the Raiders was selling an entire experience, and that was something they had done really well creating a unique experience in the NFL. “I think that can justify some of the ticket prices that we see,” she added.

The Detroit Lions generated the lowest net ticket revenue at $51 million, and Dallas Cowboys sold the most tickets in the league, according to the reports.

Last Updated on August 11, 2022 by Dave Clark