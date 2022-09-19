Charlie Puth Plots “One Night Only” Tour Dates in North America

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Charlie Puth has announced plans to bring his upcoming album CHARLIE to fans in North America through a limited run...

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Charlie Puth has announced plans to bring his upcoming album CHARLIE to fans in North America through a limited run of eight “One Night Only” tour dates this fall. The run of shows is touted by promoter Live Nation as an “underplay” series, meaning the venues are intimate and expected to draw high demand.

#OneNightOnlyTour Pre-save my album #CHARLIE for a code to access presale tickets, starting Tuesday 9/20! Public on-sale begins Friday 9/23 – go to https://t.co/2McM83uQDt for tickets pic.twitter.com/W9gwHpPzr1 — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) September 16, 2022

Tickets for Charlie Puth’s tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, September 23. Prior to that, there will be a series of pre-sales, beginning with one exclusive to individuals who have credit cards from Gap Inc. brands (Old Navy, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic) that launched at 10 a.m. Monday. Other options for presales include pre-saving Puth’s album, which is scheduled to release on October 7th on Atlantic Records.

Puth released the newest tracks “I Don’t Think That I Like Her” on Friday alongside the announcement of the tour dates, with a guest appearance from Travis Barker on drums. Other singles already released include Smells Like Me, That’s Hilarious, Light Switch, and Left and Right, which features Jung Kook of BTS.

The limited run of tour dates launches on October 23 at Red Bank, New Jersey’s Count Basie Center for the Arts. From there, it visits New York, Toronto, Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco before it closes with a November 9th performance at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Tour details and ticket purchase links are included below:

Charlie Puth One Night Only Tour Dates

10/23/22 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/25/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/27/22 – Toronto, ON, CAN – Massey Hall

10/29/22 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/31/22 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

11/3/22 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

11/7/22 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

11/9/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

