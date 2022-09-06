Kane Brown Plots Drunk Or Dreaming Tour Dates

Kane Brown announced he would be bringing the Drunk or Dreaming tour across the country in 2023, adding more than 20 dates to his...

Kane Brown announced he would be bringing the Drunk or Dreaming tour across the country in 2023, adding more than 20 dates to his plans, following limited remaining dates in the fall. Brown announced the tour dates fresh on the heels of becoming the first male country singer to perform on MTV’s VMA show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown)

Brown will be joined on the U.S. dates by Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and Locash, with support varying by market.

The newly announced dates kick off in March and run through early June, covering 24 stops. Drunk or Dreaming gets underway at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 17, with the bookend coming on Saturday, June 10 at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, Colorado. In between, the tour has shows including Rupp Arena (Lexington, Kentucky), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Enterprise Center (St. Louis), SAP Center (San Jose), and two shows at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida.

Tickets are on sale for Kane Brown’s tour dates beginning this week, open to the general public on Friday, September 9. Presales kick off on Tuesday, September 6, with fans able to access through various means, including signing up on his website.

Brown spoke to Fox about his performance at the VMA’s before the tour was announced:

The full schedule of Kane Brown tour dates and links to purchase tickets are included below:\

Kane Brown Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Kane Brown Tour Dates

September 25 – Auckland, New Zealand | Spark Arena

November 2 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live

December 1 – Kanata, Canada | Canadian Tire Centre

December 2 – Montreal, Canada | Centre Bell

December 4 – Toronto, Canada | Scotiabank Arena

December 8 – Winnipeg, Canada | Canada Life Centre

December 9 – Regina, Canada | Brandt Centre

December 10 – Saskatoon, Canada | SaskTel Centre

December 15 – Vancouver, Canada | Rogers Arena

December 17 – Calgary, Canada | Scotiabank Saddledome

December 18 – Edmonton, Canada | Rogers Place

January 17 – Glasgow, Scotland | O2 Academy

January 18 – Manchester, England | Manchester Academy

January 20 – Birmingham, England | O2 Academy

January 21 – London, England | Eventim Apollo

January 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Melkweg

January 31 – Stockholm, Sweden | Berns Sthlm

March 16 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

March 17 – Evansville, IN | Ford Center

March 18 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 23 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

March 24 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

March 25 – Huntington, WV | Mountain Health Arena

March 30 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

March 31 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

April 1 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

April 13 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena

April 14 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

April 15 – , Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center

April 20 – , Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

April 21 – , Rapid City, SD | The Monument

April 23 – , Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena

April 27 – , San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose

May 6 – , 2023, Bossier City, LA | Brookshire Grocery Arena

May 12 – , Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

May 18 – , Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena

May 19 – , Missoula, MT | Adams Center

May 20 – , Billings, MT | First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

June 2 – , St. Augustine, FL | The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 3 – , St. Augustine, FL | The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 10 – , Greenwood Village, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Last Updated on September 6, 2022 by Dave Clark