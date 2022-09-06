Kane Brown Plots Drunk Or Dreaming Tour Dates
Kane Brown announced he would be bringing the Drunk or Dreaming tour across the country in 2023, adding more than 20 dates to his plans, following limited remaining dates in the fall. Brown announced the tour dates fresh on the heels of becoming the first male country singer to perform on MTV’s VMA show.
Brown will be joined on the U.S. dates by Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and Locash, with support varying by market.
The newly announced dates kick off in March and run through early June, covering 24 stops. Drunk or Dreaming gets underway at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 17, with the bookend coming on Saturday, June 10 at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, Colorado. In between, the tour has shows including Rupp Arena (Lexington, Kentucky), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Enterprise Center (St. Louis), SAP Center (San Jose), and two shows at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida.
Tickets are on sale for Kane Brown’s tour dates beginning this week, open to the general public on Friday, September 9. Presales kick off on Tuesday, September 6, with fans able to access through various means, including signing up on his website.
Brown spoke to Fox about his performance at the VMA’s before the tour was announced:
The full schedule of Kane Brown tour dates and links to purchase tickets are included below:\
Kane Brown Tour Dates
September 25 – Auckland, New Zealand | Spark Arena
November 2 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live
December 1 – Kanata, Canada | Canadian Tire Centre
December 2 – Montreal, Canada | Centre Bell
December 4 – Toronto, Canada | Scotiabank Arena
December 8 – Winnipeg, Canada | Canada Life Centre
December 9 – Regina, Canada | Brandt Centre
December 10 – Saskatoon, Canada | SaskTel Centre
December 15 – Vancouver, Canada | Rogers Arena
December 17 – Calgary, Canada | Scotiabank Saddledome
December 18 – Edmonton, Canada | Rogers Place
January 17 – Glasgow, Scotland | O2 Academy
January 18 – Manchester, England | Manchester Academy
January 20 – Birmingham, England | O2 Academy
January 21 – London, England | Eventim Apollo
January 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Melkweg
January 31 – Stockholm, Sweden | Berns Sthlm
March 16 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
March 17 – Evansville, IN | Ford Center
March 18 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 23 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
March 24 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena
March 25 – Huntington, WV | Mountain Health Arena
March 30 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena
March 31 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
April 1 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
April 13 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena
April 14 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
April 15 – , Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center
April 20 – , Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
April 21 – , Rapid City, SD | The Monument
April 23 – , Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena
April 27 – , San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose
May 6 – , 2023, Bossier City, LA | Brookshire Grocery Arena
May 12 – , Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
May 18 – , Spokane, WA | Spokane Arena
May 19 – , Missoula, MT | Adams Center
May 20 – , Billings, MT | First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
June 2 – , St. Augustine, FL | The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 3 – , St. Augustine, FL | The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 10 – , Greenwood Village, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
