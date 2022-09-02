Philadelphia Eagles, TicketManager Announce Multiyear Deal

Philadelphia Eagles and TicketManager, event and guest management platform, have announced a multiyear agreement that will meet ticket buyers’ needs about managing their tickets....

Philadelphia Eagles and TicketManager, event and guest management platform, have announced a multiyear agreement that will meet ticket buyers’ needs about managing their tickets. It marks the first deal between a team of the National Football League and the event ticket management platform.

The partnership provides Philadelphia Eagles’ corporate season and premium ticket holders, corporate partners and suite holders with free access to TicketManager platform through the tools of Ticketmaster, the official ticket resale partner of the Eagles.

By using TicketManager platform, Eagles corporate ticket members will have all access to re-sale process, and obtain reports that track each transfer. The partnership between the platform and Ticketmaster enables the members to reclaim the value of any unused tickets, as well.

Brian Napoli, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles, says: “This is an exciting opportunity to partner with a respected industry leader that specializes in world-class customer service and cutting-edge technology. We believe TicketManager’s expertise will help revolutionize the way our corporate ticket members manage their accounts in a seamless and efficient way.”

Napoli adds that they are always searching for new ways to further strengthen their relationship with Eagles fans, corporate partners, and ticket buyers.

Troy Tutt, Head of Partnerships for TicketManager, points out that managing the process of selling tickets can be cumbersome and error prone for companies.

“To have the iconic Philadelphia Eagles as our first NFL partner in corporate ticket management is a signal to the industry the game has changed,” Tutt says. “Teams are working together with corporate partners like never before and forward-thinking franchises like the Eagles blazing the path for the future of corporate tickets and sponsorship.”

TicketManager claims to drive greater ROI (return on investment) for companies, and offers technology to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets with reports of engagement in real-time. It provides service for companies like Adidas, FedEx, Nissan among many, including teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

