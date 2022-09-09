TicketSmarter Touts Partnerships With 300+ Football Programs

As the college football season kicks off, TicketSmarter is in the thick of things, touting official partnerships with more than 300 colleges and universities...

As the college football season kicks off, TicketSmarter is in the thick of things, touting official partnerships with more than 300 colleges and universities across the spectrum of athletics. The ticket resale platform has grown substantially in recent years through deal-making, becoming one of the official partners of a wide variety of organizations, offering clients a secure platform to search for tickets to sought-after events throughout the country and abroad.

“At TicketSmarter, we are committed to giving back to the community and one of the ways we do that is through our college sports partnerships,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “They give us an exciting opportunity to support the school in a unique way that makes it easier for fans to see their favorite teams from the stands.”

Beyond more than 300 individual colleges and universities on its partnership roster, TicketSmarter has partnerships with more than 35 conferences. These partnerships include The AAC, Big Ten Conference, Conference USA, Ivy League, Pac 12, Mountain West, Missouri Valley, Patriot League, and many more. Additionally, the Kansas-based company is the official ticket resale partner of the Rose Bowl Stadium in California and title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl and ESPN Events, as well as a educational partner of the Bowl Season coalition’s 44 bowl games. The full roster of TicketSmarter corporate partners takes up substantial real estate on the company’s website.

College football season is already underway across the country, with marquee games coming up including top-ranked Alabama visiting Texas, No. 24 Tennessee visiting No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 20 Kentucky visiting No. 12 Florida, and No. 9 Baylor visiting No. 21 BYU this coming weekend. Official partner Rose Bowl Stadium will be the site of a UCLA home game against Alabama State.

Tickets to those contests are among what TicketSmarter says is more than 48 million tickets for sale on its marketplace, available for purchase.

Last Updated on September 9, 2022 by Dave Clark