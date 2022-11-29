Agatha Christie’s 70-year-old play “The Mousetrap” Heads to Broadway

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap will be staged on Broadway for the first time in 2023. Making its premiere at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal in London...

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap will be staged on Broadway for the first time in 2023. Making its premiere at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal in London in October 1952, piece’s London production has the reputation for being the world’s longest-running play registered by Guinness World Record.

The Broadway debut of the all-time intriguing murder mystery will be produced by Tony winner Kevin McCollum and The Mousetrap’s UK producer Adam Spiegel. Information about casting, dates and venue regarding the show’s US visit will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am thrilled that Agatha Christie’s beloved murder mystery that changed popular theatre and has been a landmark attraction for US visitors to London’s West End for the past 70 years will now be coming to Broadway,” said McCollum in a statement.

He added that he was excited for the huge Christie fan-base in North America, and for the acting company in New York who would join the esteemed ranks of The Mousetrap alumni. McCollum is known for his award-winning Broadway productions In the Heights, Avenue Q, and Rent.

“There can be no better way to mark today’s milestone in The Mousetrap’s illustrious run, than to look ahead to a production in New York,” said Adam Spiegel in a statement.

He stated that he felt after the longest out of town try-out in history, The Mousetrap was finally ready to transfer to Broadway. Spiegel is the producer of some West End hits such as Motown the Musical, Sister Act, Saturday Night Fever, and the 1998 musical Fame which later headed to Broadway.

Christie’s classic whodunit focuses on a group of strangers who accommodate in a guesthouse in the country, and soon enough they find themselves in a situation in which they have to figure out the murderer among them. Famous for its twist ending, the show has been performed over 28,915 times in London, according to a news release, and seen by over 10 million people. The 50th anniversary performance of the play in 2002 saw the attendance of Queen Elizabeth II.

The statement on the show’s website reads that the Broadway set will be “a loving recreation” of Anthony Holland’s design, and for a truly authentic touch, the only surviving piece of the original set – the mantelpiece clock – will be loaned from the London production for the Broadway run. The unique backstage wind machine, imprinted with the original producer’s name and still used today, will also be shipped across the Atlantic.

The show’s long run was only interrupted by the coronavirus shutdown and reopened in May 2021. Now, in its 70th anniversary, The Mousetrap started to tour in last September and it is going to visit more than 70 venues throughout the UK and Ireland to mark its milestone.

Last Updated on November 29, 2022 by Dave Clark