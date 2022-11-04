Live Nation Earnings Tout Surge Pricing Gains of Half a Billion

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Financial Overview (vs 2019): Results Demonstrate the Power of Our Flywheel

Reported Revenue Up 63% to $6.2 Billion

Reported Operating Income Up 95% to $506 Million

Reported AOI Up 45% to $621 Million and Up 51% to $645 Million On A Constant Currency Basis

Year-To-Date Operating Cash Flow Is $928 Million

Year-To-Date Free Cash Flow – Adjusted Is $996 Million, Up 88%

3Q Highlights (vs 2019): Fans Continue to Prioritize Their Spending on Live Events

Highest Quarterly Attendance Ever with Over 44 Million Fans Across 11 Thousand Events

89 Million Fans Attended 31 Thousand Events Year-To-Date

Ancillary Per Fan Spending Growth Up 30% through September at U.S. Amphitheaters

Ticketmaster Delivers All-Time High Reported Fee-Bearing Gross Transacted Value (GTV) of $7.3 Billion Up 62%

3Q Sponsorship Revenue Up 59% Driven By Festivals and Ticketmaster Platform Integration

Outlook: Closing Out a Record Year and Positioned for Continued Growth

Over 115 Million Tickets Sold, Up 37% From This Point in 2019

Double-Digit Increase in Tickets Sold for 2023 Concerts vs This Point in 2021 for 2022, Excluding Rescheduled Shows

Confirmed Sponsorship for 2023 Is Up 30% vs Year Ago for 2022

Live Nation delivered the biggest summer concert season in history and drove a record quarter. These results demonstrate the ongoing and increasing demand for live events globally, with attendance up at events of all sizes from clubs to stadiums.

Fans around the world continue prioritizing their spend on live events, particularly concerts. Despite varying economic headwinds including inflation, we have not seen any pullback in demand, as on-sales, on-site spending, advertising and all other operating metrics continue showing strong year-on-year growth.

With this demand, revenue was up over 60% relative to Q3 of 2019, with each division up at least 30%. Operating Income was up 95% to $506 million, with all divisions up at least 60% and AOI was up 45% to $621 million, with all divisions up at least 25%.

Record Summer Concert Attendance

As we expected, our performance this quarter was led by our concert business, which held 11 thousand concerts for 44 million fans across nearly 50 countries. As a result, we generated over $5 billion of revenue and $281 million of AOI for the quarter, up 67% and 44% respectively, relative to Q3 2019.

Shows of all types continue having strong demand, with double-digit attendance growth across all venue types including clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, stadiums and festivals. Stadiums had a particularly strong quarter with our fan count more than tripling to nearly nine million fans, driven by the global demand to see top acts across a number of genres and audiences such as Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

We delivered double-digit attendance growth relative to Q3 2019 across established and emerging markets around the globe from North America to Europe to South America, showing our long runway of global growth.

At the same time, our operated venues successfully hosted more fans, with attendance up 14% relative to Q3 2019 to 19 million fans for the quarter, and 38 million fans year-to-date. Based on current pacing, we expect to host more than 50 million fans at our festivals and Venue Nation division this year.

As we have grown attendance, we have also continued driving greater market pricing for our concerts, and now expect to transfer over $550 million of additional payments to artists this year, continuing our efforts to help artists get the full value from their shows.

Over the course of the summer, we also continued to see strong on-site per fan spend with no reduction in consumer buying habits. Ancillary per fan spending was up 20 to 30% year-to-date relative to 2019 in our operated venues across the U.S. and Europe. The consistent theme is that fans are eager to enhance their experience, as we continue elevating our hospitality operations and provide more premium options. We still have tremendous room to expand these higher quality experiences throughout our venue portfolio, which includes over 400 venues and festivals globally with almost 40 new venues in our pipeline.

Highest Gross Transaction Value Quarter Ever at Ticketmaster

Fan demand for live events was also clear in our ticketing business, as we transacted $6.7 billion of fee-generating GTV on 71 million tickets, up 69% and 42% respectively, relative to Q3 2019. This demand remained strong throughout the quarter, as two of the three months were amongst the top 10 transacted GTV (excluding refunds) months ever. At this point, all top 10 months occurred within the past year.

GTV growth was strong across both our primary and secondary markets, up 61% and 132%, respectively. Concerts drove 80% of the growth in primary GTV while concerts and sports together accounted for over 90% of our secondary GTV growth.

Globally, new venue clients continue to seek out Ticketmaster’s services due to the effectiveness of our enterprise software platform driving venue revenue, combined with our leading online marketplace. As a result, we have contracted 19 million net new tickets so far this year on a global basis.

Finally on Ticketmaster, a point on some recent press regarding ticketing fees. We will continue to advocate for fee transparency in live event ticketing. We advocated for the all-in pricing mandate passed in New York earlier this year, which requires face-value prices and fees to be shown upfront – and we support the FTC mandating this nationally. We operate ticketing marketplaces in more than 30 countries around the world and have seen all-in pricing adopted successfully in many countries when mandated across the board. This only works if all ticketing marketplaces adopt together, so that consumers truly can accurately compare as they shop for tickets.

Festivals and Global Footprint Fuel Sponsorship Growth

Sponsorship had its biggest quarter ever following our previous record last quarter, driven by the strength of our festivals and online partnerships. Our strong performance drove AOI of $226 million, 56% higher than Q3 2019. Our sponsorship revenue growth has been broad-based, with North America up 48% and International sponsorship up 93% year-to-date. And we see strong demand both on-site and online, up 64% and 63%, respectively this year, as our unique scaled live events platforms continue to attract new brands and expand relationships with current partners.

Festival sponsorship has been our largest growth driver on-site to date, as we have effectively leveraged record festival attendance this year and compounded this growth with double-digit increases in per fan sponsorship. Platform integrations have been our greatest growth driver with online partnerships, as we continue to drive value and monetize opportunities via Ticketmaster’s purchase process, with non-service fee revenues up double-digits relative to 2019.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Clearly 2022 has been an incredible year of returning to live events, and we expect it to finish strong. Ticket sales for concerts this year were up 34% for the quarter, and now stand at over 115 million tickets sold for shows this year, up 37% from this point in 2019.

More importantly, momentum is strong with early signs pointing to continued growth in 2023 across our businesses. Ticket sales for shows in 2023 are pacing even stronger than they were heading into 2022, up double-digits year-over-year, excluding sales from rescheduled shows. In our sponsorship business, confirmed commitments are up 30% from this time last year, showing the resiliency and long-term commitments that brands have for our business.

Beyond these specific leading indicators, going into 2023, we expect we will drive growth in our concert business by adding more venues to our operated portfolio, continue increasing ancillary per fan revenue and further our efforts to deliver market value for the show to artists. And in ticketing, we expect to benefit from these market pricing trends, while also continuing to globally add new clients to our world-class platform.

Q3 2022

Reported Q3 2021

Reported Q3 2022

Constant

Currency Revenue Concerts $ 5,292.6 $ 2,151.6 $ 5,508.4 Ticketing 531.6 374.2 549.4 Sponsorship & Advertising 343.0 174.4 358.1 Other and Eliminations (13.7) (1.5) (13.7) $ 6,153.5 $ 2,698.7 $ 6,402.2 Consolidated Operating Income $ 506.2 $ 137.1 $ 524.5 Adjusted Operating Income Concerts $ 280.8 $ 59.6 $ 288.4 Ticketing 163.2 171.8 168.3 Sponsorship & Advertising 226.2 111.2 237.6 Other and Eliminations (3.4) (1.2) (3.4) Corporate (46.1) (35.7) (46.1) $ 620.7 $ 305.7 $ 644.8

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – NINE MONTHS (unaudited; $ in millions) 9 Months

2022

Reported 9 Months

2021

Reported 9 Months

2022

Constant

Currency Revenue Concerts $ 10,098.2 $ 2,678.0 $ 10,475.0 Ticketing 1,587.3 646.6 1,622.1 Sponsorship & Advertising 722.5 241.7 747.9 Other and Eliminations (17.5) (1.1) (17.5) $ 12,390.5 $ 3,565.2 $ 12,827.5 Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) $ 852.0 $ (293.3) $ 888.1 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Concerts $ 354.6 $ (99.0) $ 372.5 Ticketing 600.2 208.4 610.1 Sponsorship & Advertising 474.2 127.8 493.5 Other and Eliminations (9.8) (4.6) (9.8) Corporate (109.8) (69.0) (109.8) $ 1,309.4 $ 163.6 $ 1,356.5

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9 Months

2022 9 Months

2021 (in millions) Adjusted Operating Income $ 620.7 $ 305.7 $ 1,309.4 $ 163.6 Acquisition expenses 7.6 20.7 29.2 14.7 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract

advance 15.7 20.5 56.1 49.2 Depreciation and amortization 102.1 101.2 318.5 313.8 Gain on sale of operating assets (35.3) (1.1) (32.6) (1.0) Stock-based compensation expense 24.4 27.3 86.2 80.2 Operating income (loss) $ 506.2 $ 137.1 $ 852.0 $ (293.3)

KEY OPERATING METRICS (unaudited) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 9 Months

2022 9 Months

2021 (in thousands except estimated events) Concerts (1) Estimated events: North America 8,261 4,251 21,091 5,715 International 2,958 1,328 9,414 2,254 Total estimated events 11,219 5,579 30,505 7,969 Estimated fans: North America 29,089 13,490 53,373 14,217 International 15,202 3,427 35,614 4,598 Total estimated fans 44,291 16,917 88,987 18,815 Ticketing (2) Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets 73,434 43,296 197,007 76,235 Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets 61,933 39,798 189,664 72,571 Total estimated tickets sold 135,367 83,094 386,671 148,806

_________ (1) Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter. (2) The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This includes primary tickets sold during the year regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing which are reported when the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients’ box offices, along with tickets sold on our “do it yourself” platform. These ticket metrics are net of any refunds requested and any cancellations that occurred during the period, which may result in a negative number. Fee-bearing tickets sold above are net of refunds of 4.6 million and 5.9 million tickets for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 15.0 million and 13.0 million for nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($ in millions) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (619.0) $ (145.3) Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 1,184.3 356.8 Free cash flow from earnings $ 565.3 $ 211.5 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (21.7) (22.9) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (15.8) (11.1) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 527.8 $ 177.5 Net cash used in investing activities $ (115.0) $ (61.5) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (37.6) $ 820.8 ($ in millions) 9 Months 2022 9 Months 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 928.4 $ 1,024.7 Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 206.4 (1,091.8) Free cash flow from earnings $ 1,134.8 $ (67.1) Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (56.8) (37.2) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (81.9) (25.6) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 996.1 $ (129.9) Net cash used in investing activities $ (359.7) $ (111.8) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (175.2) $ 1,222.3

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents ($ in millions) September 30,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,951.2 Client cash (1,285.7) Deferred revenue — event-related (1,850.4) Accrued artist fees (309.6) Collections on behalf of others (59.8) Prepaid expenses — event-related 572.6 Free cash $ 2,018.3

As of September 30, 2022 , total cash and cash equivalents were $5.0 billion , which includes $1.3 billion in ticketing client cash and $2.0 billion in free cash. This free cash, along with $565.9 million of available debt capacity, gives the company $2.6 billion of available liquidity. The company believes this level of liquidity will provide its needs to fund operations and future investment opportunities.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,951,161 $ 4,884,729 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $63,761 and $50,491, respectively 1,989,508 1,066,573 Prepaid expenses 908,895 654,894 Restricted cash 5,030 3,063 Other current assets 72,795 74,834 Total current assets 7,927,389 6,684,093 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,097,931 1,091,929 Operating lease assets 1,615,997 1,538,911 Intangible assets Definite-lived intangible assets, net 917,441 1,026,338 Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net 408,988 369,028 Goodwill 2,548,452 2,590,869 Long-term advances 595,642 552,697 Other long-term assets 675,174 548,453 Total assets $ 15,787,014 $ 14,402,318 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, client accounts $ 1,580,498 $ 1,532,345 Accounts payable 195,327 110,623 Accrued expenses 2,763,630 1,645,906 Deferred revenue 2,269,216 2,774,792 Current portion of long-term debt, net 619,500 585,254 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 141,544 123,715 Other current liabilities 64,772 83,087 Total current liabilities 7,634,487 6,855,722 Long-term debt, net 5,120,197 5,145,484 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,689,464 1,606,064 Other long-term liabilities 345,329 431,581 Commitments and contingent liabilities Redeemable noncontrolling interests 598,981 551,921 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 2,271 2,220 Additional paid-in capital 2,852,112 2,897,695 Accumulated deficit (2,768,195) (3,327,737) Cost of shares held in treasury (6,865) (6,865) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (153,883) (147,964) Total Live Nation stockholders’ equity (74,560) (582,651) Noncontrolling interests 473,116 394,197 Total equity 398,556 (188,454) Total liabilities and equity $ 15,787,014 $ 14,402,318

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands except share and per share data) Revenue $ 6,153,535 $ 2,698,722 $ 12,390,517 $ 3,565,277 Operating expenses: Direct operating expenses 4,707,848 1,969,912 9,045,893 2,346,998 Selling, general and administrative expenses 805,910 446,929 2,048,305 1,098,676 Depreciation and amortization 102,093 101,235 318,489 313,758 Gain on disposal of operating assets (35,285) (1,148) (32,555) (1,038) Corporate expenses 66,720 44,649 158,377 100,195 Operating income (loss) 506,249 137,145 852,008 (293,312) Interest expense 70,514 70,407 205,722 210,146 Interest income (25,809) (1,333) (46,565) (3,953) Equity in losses (earnings) of nonconsolidated affiliates 14,283 (7,025) 8,040 (4,608) Gain from sale of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates — (30,633) (448) (83,580) Other expense, net 7,960 12,441 22,846 19,903 Income (loss) before income taxes 439,301 93,288 662,413 (431,220) Income tax expense 41,898 6,421 85,589 15,095 Net income (loss) 397,403 86,867 576,824 (446,315) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 36,001 39,989 77,804 9,665 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 361,402 $ 46,878 $ 499,020 $ (455,980) Basic net income (loss) per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.47 $ 0.20 $ 1.79 $ (2.13) Diluted net income (loss) per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.39 $ 0.19 $ 1.73 $ (2.13) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 225,761,777 216,888,355 224,123,130 215,716,239 Diluted 243,686,803 223,800,400 239,617,920 215,716,239 Reconciliation to net income (loss) available to common stockholders of Live Nation: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 361,402 $ 46,878 $ 499,020 $ (455,980) Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (29,915) (4,245) (97,723) (4,210) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders of Live Nation—basic $ 331,487 $ 42,633 $ 401,297 $ (460,190) Convertible debt interest, net of tax 6,365 — 12,124 — Net income (loss) available to common stockholders of Live Nation—diluted $ 337,852 $ 42,633 $ 413,421 $ (460,190)