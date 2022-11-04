Live Nation Earnings Tout Surge Pricing Gains of Half a Billion
While consumers bear the strain of record-high ticket prices for live events, Live Nation Entertainment is continuing to show record earnings based off of those ticket prices, according to its latest earnings report, released Thursday. The entertainment giant showed more record profits in its Q3 report for 2022, including its ability to transfer over $550 million of “additional payments” to artists from price inflating “dynamic” ticketing practices alone.
"Live Nation delivered the biggest summer concert season in history and drove a record quarter," the company's earnings report says. "These results demonstrate the ongoing and increasing demand for live events globally, with attendance up at events of all sizes from clubs to stadiums."
"Fans around the world continue prioritizing their spend on live events, particularly concerts," it continued. "Despite varying economic headwinds including inflation, we have not seen any pullback in demand, as on-sales, on-site spending, advertising and all other operating metrics continue showing strong year-on-year growth."
Revenue for the company was up more than 60% over the comparable pre-pandemic Q3 2019 numbers, with every division of the company up by at least 30%. Operating income was up closer to 100%.
Ticketmaster reportedly saw $6.7 billion of fee-generating gross sales and 71 million tickets sold, while its secondary market participation saw those transactions jump by 132% compared to 2019.
While its bottom line has arguably never looked better, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have seen no shortage of controversy over its pricing and business practices in recent months, from fan complaints about the very “dynamic pricing” practices driving the explosive profit to scrutiny from federal regulators, including President Joe Biden’s recent support of changes to how “junk” fees are displayed. The company addressed the latter point in its report.
Finally on Ticketmaster, a point on some recent press regarding ticketing fees. We will continue to advocate for fee transparency in live event ticketing. We advocated for the all-in pricing mandate passed in New York earlier this year, which requires face-value prices and fees to be shown upfront – and we support the FTC mandating this nationally. We operate ticketing marketplaces in more than 30 countries around the world and have seen all-in pricing adopted successfully in many countries when mandated across the board. This only works if all ticketing marketplaces adopt together, so that consumers truly can accurately compare as they shop for tickets.
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
Financial Overview (vs 2019): Results Demonstrate the Power of Our Flywheel
- Reported Revenue Up 63% to $6.2 Billion
- Reported Operating Income Up 95% to $506 Million
- Reported AOI Up 45% to $621 Million and Up 51% to $645 Million On A Constant Currency Basis
- Year-To-Date Operating Cash Flow Is $928 Million
- Year-To-Date Free Cash Flow – Adjusted Is $996 Million, Up 88%
- 3Q Highlights (vs 2019): Fans Continue to Prioritize Their Spending on Live Events
- Highest Quarterly Attendance Ever with Over 44 Million Fans Across 11 Thousand Events
- 89 Million Fans Attended 31 Thousand Events Year-To-Date
- Ancillary Per Fan Spending Growth Up 30% through September at U.S. Amphitheaters
- Ticketmaster Delivers All-Time High Reported Fee-Bearing Gross Transacted Value (GTV) of $7.3 Billion Up 62%
- 3Q Sponsorship Revenue Up 59% Driven By Festivals and Ticketmaster Platform Integration
Outlook: Closing Out a Record Year and Positioned for Continued Growth
- Over 115 Million Tickets Sold, Up 37% From This Point in 2019
- Double-Digit Increase in Tickets Sold for 2023 Concerts vs This Point in 2021 for 2022, Excluding Rescheduled Shows
- Confirmed Sponsorship for 2023 Is Up 30% vs Year Ago for 2022
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) today released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Live Nation delivered the biggest summer concert season in history and drove a record quarter. These results demonstrate the ongoing and increasing demand for live events globally, with attendance up at events of all sizes from clubs to stadiums.
Fans around the world continue prioritizing their spend on live events, particularly concerts. Despite varying economic headwinds including inflation, we have not seen any pullback in demand, as on-sales, on-site spending, advertising and all other operating metrics continue showing strong year-on-year growth.
With this demand, revenue was up over 60% relative to Q3 of 2019, with each division up at least 30%. Operating Income was up 95% to $506 million, with all divisions up at least 60% and AOI was up 45% to $621 million, with all divisions up at least 25%.
Record Summer Concert Attendance
As we expected, our performance this quarter was led by our concert business, which held 11 thousand concerts for 44 million fans across nearly 50 countries. As a result, we generated over $5 billion of revenue and $281 million of AOI for the quarter, up 67% and 44% respectively, relative to Q3 2019.
Shows of all types continue having strong demand, with double-digit attendance growth across all venue types including clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, stadiums and festivals. Stadiums had a particularly strong quarter with our fan count more than tripling to nearly nine million fans, driven by the global demand to see top acts across a number of genres and audiences such as Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
We delivered double-digit attendance growth relative to Q3 2019 across established and emerging markets around the globe from North America to Europe to South America, showing our long runway of global growth.
At the same time, our operated venues successfully hosted more fans, with attendance up 14% relative to Q3 2019 to 19 million fans for the quarter, and 38 million fans year-to-date. Based on current pacing, we expect to host more than 50 million fans at our festivals and Venue Nation division this year.
As we have grown attendance, we have also continued driving greater market pricing for our concerts, and now expect to transfer over $550 million of additional payments to artists this year, continuing our efforts to help artists get the full value from their shows.
Over the course of the summer, we also continued to see strong on-site per fan spend with no reduction in consumer buying habits. Ancillary per fan spending was up 20 to 30% year-to-date relative to 2019 in our operated venues across the U.S. and Europe. The consistent theme is that fans are eager to enhance their experience, as we continue elevating our hospitality operations and provide more premium options. We still have tremendous room to expand these higher quality experiences throughout our venue portfolio, which includes over 400 venues and festivals globally with almost 40 new venues in our pipeline.
Highest Gross Transaction Value Quarter Ever at Ticketmaster
Fan demand for live events was also clear in our ticketing business, as we transacted $6.7 billion of fee-generating GTV on 71 million tickets, up 69% and 42% respectively, relative to Q3 2019. This demand remained strong throughout the quarter, as two of the three months were amongst the top 10 transacted GTV (excluding refunds) months ever. At this point, all top 10 months occurred within the past year.
GTV growth was strong across both our primary and secondary markets, up 61% and 132%, respectively. Concerts drove 80% of the growth in primary GTV while concerts and sports together accounted for over 90% of our secondary GTV growth.
Globally, new venue clients continue to seek out Ticketmaster’s services due to the effectiveness of our enterprise software platform driving venue revenue, combined with our leading online marketplace. As a result, we have contracted 19 million net new tickets so far this year on a global basis.
Finally on Ticketmaster, a point on some recent press regarding ticketing fees. We will continue to advocate for fee transparency in live event ticketing. We advocated for the all-in pricing mandate passed in New York earlier this year, which requires face-value prices and fees to be shown upfront – and we support the FTC mandating this nationally. We operate ticketing marketplaces in more than 30 countries around the world and have seen all-in pricing adopted successfully in many countries when mandated across the board. This only works if all ticketing marketplaces adopt together, so that consumers truly can accurately compare as they shop for tickets.
Festivals and Global Footprint Fuel Sponsorship Growth
Sponsorship had its biggest quarter ever following our previous record last quarter, driven by the strength of our festivals and online partnerships. Our strong performance drove AOI of $226 million, 56% higher than Q3 2019. Our sponsorship revenue growth has been broad-based, with North America up 48% and International sponsorship up 93% year-to-date. And we see strong demand both on-site and online, up 64% and 63%, respectively this year, as our unique scaled live events platforms continue to attract new brands and expand relationships with current partners.
Festival sponsorship has been our largest growth driver on-site to date, as we have effectively leveraged record festival attendance this year and compounded this growth with double-digit increases in per fan sponsorship. Platform integrations have been our greatest growth driver with online partnerships, as we continue to drive value and monetize opportunities via Ticketmaster’s purchase process, with non-service fee revenues up double-digits relative to 2019.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Clearly 2022 has been an incredible year of returning to live events, and we expect it to finish strong. Ticket sales for concerts this year were up 34% for the quarter, and now stand at over 115 million tickets sold for shows this year, up 37% from this point in 2019.
More importantly, momentum is strong with early signs pointing to continued growth in 2023 across our businesses. Ticket sales for shows in 2023 are pacing even stronger than they were heading into 2022, up double-digits year-over-year, excluding sales from rescheduled shows. In our sponsorship business, confirmed commitments are up 30% from this time last year, showing the resiliency and long-term commitments that brands have for our business.
Beyond these specific leading indicators, going into 2023, we expect we will drive growth in our concert business by adding more venues to our operated portfolio, continue increasing ancillary per fan revenue and further our efforts to deliver market value for the show to artists. And in ticketing, we expect to benefit from these market pricing trends, while also continuing to globally add new clients to our world-class platform.
Michael Rapino
President and Chief Executive Officer
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
The company will webcast a teleconference today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial performance, operational matters and potentially other material developments. Interested parties should visit the “News / Events” section of the company’s website at investors.livenationentertainment.com to listen to the webcast. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the “Financial Info” section of the website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Live Nation website.
Notice Regarding Financial Statements
The company has provided certain financial statements at the end of this press release for reference. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements, and the notes thereto, set forth in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the SEC’s website at sec.gov.
About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit investors.livenationentertainment.com.
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q3 2022
Revenue
Concerts
$ 5,292.6
$ 2,151.6
$ 5,508.4
Ticketing
531.6
374.2
549.4
Sponsorship & Advertising
343.0
174.4
358.1
Other and Eliminations
(13.7)
(1.5)
(13.7)
$ 6,153.5
$ 2,698.7
$ 6,402.2
Consolidated Operating Income
$ 506.2
$ 137.1
$ 524.5
Adjusted Operating Income
Concerts
$ 280.8
$ 59.6
$ 288.4
Ticketing
163.2
171.8
168.3
Sponsorship & Advertising
226.2
111.2
237.6
Other and Eliminations
(3.4)
(1.2)
(3.4)
Corporate
(46.1)
(35.7)
(46.1)
$ 620.7
$ 305.7
$ 644.8
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – NINE MONTHS
(unaudited; $ in millions)
9 Months
9 Months
9 Months
Revenue
Concerts
$ 10,098.2
$ 2,678.0
$ 10,475.0
Ticketing
1,587.3
646.6
1,622.1
Sponsorship & Advertising
722.5
241.7
747.9
Other and Eliminations
(17.5)
(1.1)
(17.5)
$ 12,390.5
$ 3,565.2
$ 12,827.5
Consolidated Operating Income (Loss)
$ 852.0
$ (293.3)
$ 888.1
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
Concerts
$ 354.6
$ (99.0)
$ 372.5
Ticketing
600.2
208.4
610.1
Sponsorship & Advertising
474.2
127.8
493.5
Other and Eliminations
(9.8)
(4.6)
(9.8)
Corporate
(109.8)
(69.0)
(109.8)
$ 1,309.4
$ 163.6
$ 1,356.5
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
9 Months
9 Months
(in millions)
Adjusted Operating Income
$ 620.7
$ 305.7
$ 1,309.4
$ 163.6
Acquisition expenses
7.6
20.7
29.2
14.7
Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract
15.7
20.5
56.1
49.2
Depreciation and amortization
102.1
101.2
318.5
313.8
Gain on sale of operating assets
(35.3)
(1.1)
(32.6)
(1.0)
Stock-based compensation expense
24.4
27.3
86.2
80.2
Operating income (loss)
$ 506.2
$ 137.1
$ 852.0
$ (293.3)
KEY OPERATING METRICS
(unaudited)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
9 Months
9 Months
(in thousands except estimated events)
Concerts (1)
Estimated events:
North America
8,261
4,251
21,091
5,715
International
2,958
1,328
9,414
2,254
Total estimated events
11,219
5,579
30,505
7,969
Estimated fans:
North America
29,089
13,490
53,373
14,217
International
15,202
3,427
35,614
4,598
Total estimated fans
44,291
16,917
88,987
18,815
Ticketing (2)
Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets
73,434
43,296
197,007
76,235
Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets
61,933
39,798
189,664
72,571
Total estimated tickets sold
135,367
83,094
386,671
148,806
_________
(1)
Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter.
(2)
The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This includes primary tickets sold during the year regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing which are reported when the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients’ box offices, along with tickets sold on our “do it yourself” platform. These ticket metrics are net of any refunds requested and any cancellations that occurred during the period, which may result in a negative number. Fee-bearing tickets sold above are net of refunds of 4.6 million and 5.9 million tickets for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 15.0 million and 13.0 million for nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
($ in millions)
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Net cash used in operating activities
$ (619.0)
$ (145.3)
Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)
1,184.3
356.8
Free cash flow from earnings
$ 565.3
$ 211.5
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
(21.7)
(22.9)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(15.8)
(11.1)
Free cash flow — adjusted
$ 527.8
$ 177.5
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (115.0)
$ (61.5)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$ (37.6)
$ 820.8
($ in millions)
9 Months 2022
9 Months 2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 928.4
$ 1,024.7
Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)
206.4
(1,091.8)
Free cash flow from earnings
$ 1,134.8
$ (67.1)
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
(56.8)
(37.2)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(81.9)
(25.6)
Free cash flow — adjusted
$ 996.1
$ (129.9)
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (359.7)
$ (111.8)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$ (175.2)
$ 1,222.3
Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents
($ in millions)
September 30,
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,951.2
Client cash
(1,285.7)
Deferred revenue — event-related
(1,850.4)
Accrued artist fees
(309.6)
Collections on behalf of others
(59.8)
Prepaid expenses — event-related
572.6
Free cash
$ 2,018.3
- As of September 30, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents were $5.0 billion, which includes $1.3 billion in ticketing client cash and $2.0 billion in free cash. This free cash, along with $565.9 million of available debt capacity, gives the company $2.6 billion of available liquidity. The company believes this level of liquidity will provide its needs to fund operations and future investment opportunities.
- The company currently expects capital expenditures for the full year to be approximately $300 million in 2022.
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,951,161
$ 4,884,729
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $63,761 and $50,491, respectively
1,989,508
1,066,573
Prepaid expenses
908,895
654,894
Restricted cash
5,030
3,063
Other current assets
72,795
74,834
Total current assets
7,927,389
6,684,093
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,097,931
1,091,929
Operating lease assets
1,615,997
1,538,911
Intangible assets
Definite-lived intangible assets, net
917,441
1,026,338
Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net
408,988
369,028
Goodwill
2,548,452
2,590,869
Long-term advances
595,642
552,697
Other long-term assets
675,174
548,453
Total assets
$ 15,787,014
$ 14,402,318
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, client accounts
$ 1,580,498
$ 1,532,345
Accounts payable
195,327
110,623
Accrued expenses
2,763,630
1,645,906
Deferred revenue
2,269,216
2,774,792
Current portion of long-term debt, net
619,500
585,254
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
141,544
123,715
Other current liabilities
64,772
83,087
Total current liabilities
7,634,487
6,855,722
Long-term debt, net
5,120,197
5,145,484
Long-term operating lease liabilities
1,689,464
1,606,064
Other long-term liabilities
345,329
431,581
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
598,981
551,921
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
2,271
2,220
Additional paid-in capital
2,852,112
2,897,695
Accumulated deficit
(2,768,195)
(3,327,737)
Cost of shares held in treasury
(6,865)
(6,865)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(153,883)
(147,964)
Total Live Nation stockholders’ equity
(74,560)
(582,651)
Noncontrolling interests
473,116
394,197
Total equity
398,556
(188,454)
Total liabilities and equity
$ 15,787,014
$ 14,402,318
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands except share and per share data)
Revenue
$ 6,153,535
$ 2,698,722
$ 12,390,517
$ 3,565,277
Operating expenses:
Direct operating expenses
4,707,848
1,969,912
9,045,893
2,346,998
Selling, general and administrative expenses
805,910
446,929
2,048,305
1,098,676
Depreciation and amortization
102,093
101,235
318,489
313,758
Gain on disposal of operating assets
(35,285)
(1,148)
(32,555)
(1,038)
Corporate expenses
66,720
44,649
158,377
100,195
Operating income (loss)
506,249
137,145
852,008
(293,312)
Interest expense
70,514
70,407
205,722
210,146
Interest income
(25,809)
(1,333)
(46,565)
(3,953)
Equity in losses (earnings) of nonconsolidated affiliates
14,283
(7,025)
8,040
(4,608)
Gain from sale of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates
—
(30,633)
(448)
(83,580)
Other expense, net
7,960
12,441
22,846
19,903
Income (loss) before income taxes
439,301
93,288
662,413
(431,220)
Income tax expense
41,898
6,421
85,589
15,095
Net income (loss)
397,403
86,867
576,824
(446,315)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
36,001
39,989
77,804
9,665
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation
$ 361,402
$ 46,878
$ 499,020
$ (455,980)
Basic net income (loss) per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation
$ 1.47
$ 0.20
$ 1.79
$ (2.13)
Diluted net income (loss) per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation
$ 1.39
$ 0.19
$ 1.73
$ (2.13)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
225,761,777
216,888,355
224,123,130
215,716,239
Diluted
243,686,803
223,800,400
239,617,920
215,716,239
Reconciliation to net income (loss) available to common stockholders of Live Nation:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation
$ 361,402
$ 46,878
$ 499,020
$ (455,980)
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests
(29,915)
(4,245)
(97,723)
(4,210)
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders of Live Nation—basic
$ 331,487
$ 42,633
$ 401,297
$ (460,190)
Convertible debt interest, net of tax
6,365
—
12,124
—
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders of Live Nation—diluted
$ 337,852
$ 42,633
$ 413,421
$ (460,190)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(in thousands)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$ 576,824
$ (446,315)
Reconciling items:
Depreciation
162,943
167,170
Amortization
155,546
146,588
Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances
56,121
49,214
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts
12,333
27,916
Stock-based compensation expense
86,178
80,165
Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration
23,601
(6,998)
Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions
31,420
6,396
Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable
40,736
(14,006)
Gain on sale of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates
(393)
(83,580)
Other, net
(10,596)
6,380
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:
Increase in accounts receivable
(1,009,472)
(690,105)
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
(297,379)
(92,635)
Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,536,196
1,323,448
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue
(435,701)
551,059
Net cash provided by operating activities
928,357
1,024,697
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Advances of notes receivable
(58,307)
(24,476)
Collections of notes receivable
16,473
16,500
Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates
(73,335)
(55,246)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(205,987)
(103,914)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(38,770)
(19,594)
Purchases of intangible assets
(6,764)
(6,681)
Proceeds from sale of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates
3,863
80,593
Other, net
3,099
1,059
Net cash used in investing activities
(359,728)
(111,759)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
5,750
904,164
Payments on long-term debt
(29,462)
(93,168)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
14,340
15,985
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(81,852)
(25,632)
Purchases and sales of noncontrolling interests, net
(27,104)
(3,273)
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs
—
449,415
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
35,698
30,322
Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards
(46,953)
(42,731)
Payments for deferred and contingent consideration
(45,164)
(12,845)
Other, net
(472)
84
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(175,219)
1,222,321
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(325,011)
(48,501)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
68,399
2,086,758
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
4,887,792
2,546,439
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 4,956,191
$ 4,633,197
