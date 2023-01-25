Beck, Phoenix Plan Summer Odyssey 2023 Tour Dates

Beck and Phoenix announced plans for the co-headlining Summer Odyssey tour for 2023. The headliners will be joined on the tour, which kicks off...

Beck and Phoenix announced plans for the co-headlining Summer Odyssey tour for 2023. The headliners will be joined on the tour, which kicks off in August, by acts including Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe on select dates.

Beck, a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and eight-time Grammy Award-winner, has been a celebrated songwriter and performer dating back to his meteoric 1994 debut single “loser” from the Mellow Gold album. Phoenix burst onto the scene following its formation in Versailles, France and captured the Best Alternative Album Grammy in 2010 for Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix.

The tour launches with a performance on August 1 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and carries through a September 10th closing show at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland. In between, the tour performs at venues including Kia Forum (Los Angeles), Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas), Red Rocks (Morrison, CO), Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas), Budweiser Stage (Toronto), and Madison Square Garden (New York).

BECK & PHOENIX SUMMER ODYSSEY 2023 TOUR DATES

Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#|

Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date

