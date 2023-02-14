Jason Aldean Plots 41-City Highway Desperado Tour Dates
Jason Aldean announced that he will be embarking on the 41-city headlining Highway Desperado Tour in 2023. The ACM Artist of the Decade will be supported on the tour by Mitchell Tenpenny, with Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver slotted as openers on the dates, which begin in July.
Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour dates kick off on June 14 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Bethel, NY) and roll through to an October 28 closer at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL). In between, stops include Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia MD), Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA), VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Jacksonville, FL), Budweiser Stage (Toronto, ON), Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA), Ball Arena (Denver, CO), and Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX).
Tickets for Jason Aldean tour dates in 2023 are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 17. Prior to that, presales will run throughout the week, kicking off with Aldean Army Fan Club members. The full tour schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:
Fri Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sat Jul 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Sun Jul 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Jul 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Thu Jul 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^
Fri Jul 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Jul 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Aug 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sat Aug 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater*
Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 30 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+
Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
*Already On-Sale
^On-Sale 2/24
+On-Sale 3/3
