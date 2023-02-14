Jason Aldean Plots 41-City Highway Desperado Tour Dates

Jason Aldean announced that he will be embarking on the 41-city headlining Highway Desperado Tour in 2023. The ACM Artist of the Decade will...

Jason Aldean announced that he will be embarking on the 41-city headlining Highway Desperado Tour in 2023. The ACM Artist of the Decade will be supported on the tour by Mitchell Tenpenny, with Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver slotted as openers on the dates, which begin in July.

Highway Desperado Tour, let’s ride! 💥 @m10penny @coreykent @deejaysilver1 Tickets on sale THIS Friday, Feb 17 at 10am local venue time. https://t.co/n8BNLkhotR Aldean Army fan club members, y’all are up first for tickets! Join here: https://t.co/ADPnxDfdBh pic.twitter.com/7iXCXojFBh — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 13, 2023

Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour dates kick off on June 14 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Bethel, NY) and roll through to an October 28 closer at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL). In between, stops include Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia MD), Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA), VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Jacksonville, FL), Budweiser Stage (Toronto, ON), Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA), Ball Arena (Denver, CO), and Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, TX).

Tickets for Jason Aldean tour dates in 2023 are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 17. Prior to that, presales will run throughout the week, kicking off with Aldean Army Fan Club members. The full tour schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Jason Aldean tour dates Highway Desperado Tour 2023

Fri Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Sun Jul 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jul 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^

Fri Jul 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Jul 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Aug 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Aug 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater*

Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 30 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+

Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*Already On-Sale

^On-Sale 2/24

+On-Sale 3/3

