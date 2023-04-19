Boy George and Culture Club Plan Letting it Go Show Tour Dates

Boy George and Culture Club announced their new 2023 tour, “The Letting It Go Show.” Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off...

Boy George and Culture Club announced their new 2023 tour, “The Letting It Go Show.” Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on July 13th in West Palm Beach, FL and will wrap up om August 20th in Concord, CA. The band, whose hits include iconic tracks like “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon” will be joined by Howard Jones and Berlin across the full run of dates.

It’s a Miracle! We’re hitting the road this summer for The Letting It Go Show featuring Howard Jones and Berlin, and we CANNOT WAIT to see you there. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 21 at 10AM local! 🎟 pic.twitter.com/6aAILZYcTd — Culture Club (@RealCultureClub) April 18, 2023

Tickets for Boy George and Culture Club tour dates in North America will be on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, April 21. Prior to that, presales will launch on Wednesday, April 19 with a initial offering for Citi cardmembers. Other presales will likely be available from promoter and venue sources, varying by date.

Few new wave groups were as popular as Culture Club. During the early ’80s, the group racked up seven straight Top Ten hits in the U.K. and six Top Ten singles in the U.S. with their light, infectious pop-soul. The band disbanded in 1987, though George continued a solo career until the band reunited in 1998 for a brief run together. It once again got together in 2014 for a reunion tour.

For this run, the group’s North American tour dates kick off with a stop at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 13. It also performs shows in Tampa and Jacksonville in July – notable choices given George’s status as an iconic cross-dressing male performer juxtaposed with Florida’s notorious anti-LGBTQ “don’t say gay” laws pushed by a conservative legislature and governor Ron DeSantis. The tour dates continue throughout July and August with stops that include Ascend Amphitheater (Nashville, TN), Norwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (Wantagh, NY), Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow,VA), and Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX) before wrapping up with an August 20 stop at Concord Pavilion in Concord, California.

Full touring schedule for Boy George and Culture Club as well as links to ticket resale platforms are included below:

Boy George and Culture Club Letting it Go Show 2023 Tour Dates

Thu Jul 13 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 16 – Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA | Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Wed Jul 19 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jul 20 – Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater

Sat Jul 22 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 23 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 25 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 26 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 28 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at the Mann

Tue Aug 01 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 03 – Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 04 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Aug 05 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Tue Aug 08 – Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Aug 11 – The Woodlands, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Aug 12 – Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 14 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 18 – Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 20 – Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion

