Foo Fighters, The Killers, Eddie Vedder to Headline Ohana Festival
Ohana Festival 2023 will feature the Foo Fighters and The Killers as headlining acts, as well as founder Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, launching its lineup on Tuesday with tickets set to go on sale this week. Other artists on the bill for the California festival include Haim, The Chicks, and the Pretenders.
Your #OhanaFest 2023 Lineup is here! 🌴 Sign up for a presale code TODAY: https://t.co/MBP8krCrWN Presale begins this Thursday, April 13 at 10am PT! pic.twitter.com/6aU3mvgMsC
— The Ohana Fest (@TheOhanaFest) April 11, 2023
Fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up for a presale code at the festival website, ohanafest.com. Presales begin on Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Ticket prices begin at $479 plus fees for a 3-day GA pass, with VIP ($1,499 plus fees) and Ultimate VIP ($9,950) pass options also available. Single day GA passes start at $169 with a single-day VIP pass priced at $549).
Organizers promise fans their own unique festival experience at Ohana, which takes place at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Beyond the musical performances, there will be a exhibits and panels featuring conservationists and environmentalists as well as professional surfers. A portion of the proceeds from Ohana will benefit the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation in addition to participating charities like Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Unidos South OC, Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, Sea Legacy, and more.
As for the music, Ohana Fest promises more than 35 performers across three stages during its three days of performances from September 29-October 1. Beyond the headliners, other acts announced include The War On Drugs, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Father John Misty, Goose, Japanese Breakfast, The Backseat Lovers, Charley Crockett, Glen Hansard, Lucius, Thee Sacred Souls, Suki Waterhouse, Franc Moody, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Dehd, Shame, Dhani Harrison, Brooks Nielsen, Amos Lee, Lido Pimienta, Danielle Ponder, Trousdale, Talk, Wunderhorse, Big Joanie, The Aquadolls, The Alive, Emma Routhier.
A full rundown of performers by day announced so far for Ohana Fest are included below, as well as links to ticket marketplaces.
Ohana Fest 2023 Lineup
September 29
The Killers
Haim
Father John Misty
Japanese Breakfast
Franc Moody
Glen Hansard
Hermanos Gutierrez
Amos Lee
Brooks Nielsen
Danielle Ponder
Emma Routhier
September 30
Eddie Vedder
The Chicks
The War On Drugs
Goose
Charley Crockett
Lucius
Shame
Dhani Harrison
Trousdale
Wunderhorse
Big Joanie
October 1
Foo Fighters
Pretenders
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
The Backseat Lovers
Suki Waterhouse
Thee Sacred Souls
DEHD
Talk
Lido Pimienta
The Aquadolls
The Alive
