Foo Fighters, The Killers, Eddie Vedder to Headline Ohana Festival

Ohana Festival 2023 will feature the Foo Fighters and The Killers as headlining acts, as well as founder Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, launching...

Ohana Festival 2023 will feature the Foo Fighters and The Killers as headlining acts, as well as founder Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, launching its lineup on Tuesday with tickets set to go on sale this week. Other artists on the bill for the California festival include Haim, The Chicks, and the Pretenders.

Your #OhanaFest 2023 Lineup is here! 🌴 Sign up for a presale code TODAY: https://t.co/MBP8krCrWN Presale begins this Thursday, April 13 at 10am PT! pic.twitter.com/6aU3mvgMsC — The Ohana Fest (@TheOhanaFest) April 11, 2023

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up for a presale code at the festival website, ohanafest.com. Presales begin on Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Ticket prices begin at $479 plus fees for a 3-day GA pass, with VIP ($1,499 plus fees) and Ultimate VIP ($9,950) pass options also available. Single day GA passes start at $169 with a single-day VIP pass priced at $549).

Organizers promise fans their own unique festival experience at Ohana, which takes place at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Beyond the musical performances, there will be a exhibits and panels featuring conservationists and environmentalists as well as professional surfers. A portion of the proceeds from Ohana will benefit the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation in addition to participating charities like Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Unidos South OC, Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, Sea Legacy, and more.

As for the music, Ohana Fest promises more than 35 performers across three stages during its three days of performances from September 29-October 1. Beyond the headliners, other acts announced include The War On Drugs, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Father John Misty, Goose, Japanese Breakfast, The Backseat Lovers, Charley Crockett, Glen Hansard, Lucius, Thee Sacred Souls, Suki Waterhouse, Franc Moody, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Dehd, Shame, Dhani Harrison, Brooks Nielsen, Amos Lee, Lido Pimienta, Danielle Ponder, Trousdale, Talk, Wunderhorse, Big Joanie, The Aquadolls, The Alive, Emma Routhier.

A full rundown of performers by day announced so far for Ohana Fest are included below, as well as links to ticket marketplaces.

Ticket Links

Ohana Fest tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Ohana Fest tickets at ScoreBig

Ohana Fest tickets at SeatGeek

Ohana Fest tickets at StubHub

Ohana Fest tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Ohana Fest tickets at Vivid Seats

Ohana Fest 2023 Lineup

September 29

The Killers

Haim

Father John Misty

Japanese Breakfast

Franc Moody

Glen Hansard

Hermanos Gutierrez

Amos Lee

Brooks Nielsen

Danielle Ponder

Emma Routhier

September 30

Eddie Vedder

The Chicks

The War On Drugs

Goose

Charley Crockett

Lucius

Shame

Dhani Harrison

Trousdale

Wunderhorse

Big Joanie

October 1

Foo Fighters

Pretenders

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

The Backseat Lovers

Suki Waterhouse

Thee Sacred Souls

DEHD

Talk

Lido Pimienta

The Aquadolls

The Alive

Last Updated on April 11, 2023 by Dave Clark