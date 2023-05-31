Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull have announced that they will come together for an epic arena run in 2023, bringing Thee Trilogy Tour to 19 venues. The tour will launch in October with dates into early December and featuring three headlining sets from the global superstars.

https://twitter.com/enriqueiglesias/status/1663938976091086848

Tour dates will take place in Arenas throughout North America, starting with an October 14 date at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and closing on December 10 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. In between, stops include bell Centre (Montreal), Madison Square Garden (New York), Kaseya Center (Miami), Toyota Center (Houston), Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) and Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle).

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, 2 music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull said in a statement. “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!”

“I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour,” Iglesias added.

“Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!” Martin said.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets are being told they must register for access through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program, which is used to gauge fan demand for tour dates and set the pricing plans during the initial sales period. Tour promoter Live Nation is warning fans of the trio to expect that tickets will sell out during the presale powered by Verified Fan. In practice, demonstrated by the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, this typically means that a small percentage of tickets will be sold during the initial presale, with huge percentages of the house held back to be offered at later dates to those who registered but did not buy during the initial presale period – keeping prices propped up.

Registration for the Verified Fan presale is open now through Sunday, June 4. The Verified Fan presale is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, alongside the opening of sales for price-inflated “platinum” ticket offerings. Presales from Live Nation and other stakeholders are set for Thursday, June 8, with a general public sale scheduled for Friday, June 9 if any tickets remain from what the organizers wish to put on sale during this initial period rather than hold back. More information is available here.

Full tour dates as currently announced and links to ticket marketplaces are included below.

Ticket Links

Trilogy Tour tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

Trilogy Tour tickets at ScoreBig

Trilogy Tour tickets at SeatGeek

Trilogy Tour tickets at StubHub

Trilogy Tour tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership offer use code TICKETNEWS

Trilogy Tour tickets at Vivid Seats

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Rick Martin – The Trilogy Tour Dates

Sat Oct 14 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Sat Oct 21– Boston, MA | TD Garden

Thu Oct 26 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 28 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Wed Nov 01 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Fri Nov 03 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

Fri Nov 10 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 17 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 18 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Sun Nov 19 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

Fri Nov 24 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Thu Nov 30 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

Wed Dec 06 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center

Fri Dec 08 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 10 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Last Updated on May 31, 2023 by Dave Clark