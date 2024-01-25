The Broadway-bound national tour of “The Wiz” is getting ready for its second leg in February 2025. The ’70s musical, known for its reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel, has already left its mark in San Francisco and is gearing up for a run on Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. It will begin previews starting March 29, with the grand opening night slated for April 17.

The current national tour is making waves as it moves from city to city, with the announcement of a second leg starting in February 2025. While the only confirmed city for this leg is Dallas, where the production will run from September 9 to September 21, 2025, additional cities are expected to be unveiled soon.

The cast for the production is a mix of seasoned performers and rising stars. Newcomer Nichelle Lewis takes on the lead role of Dorothy, supported by Deborah Cox as Glinda, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow, with Wayne Brady headlining the title role for select stops on the tour and the Broadway run, and Alan Mingo Jr. taking on the role for the rest of the tour.

Directed by Schele Williams, with choreography by JaQuel Knight, ‘The Wiz’ has been a sensation since its premiere on Broadway in 1975. The musical, often dubbed a “super soul musical,” made history by winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Score, and Direction of a Musical.

