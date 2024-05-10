Two acclaimed actresses — Golden Globe nominee Mia Farrow and Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone — will unite on the Broadway show “The Roommate.” The new comedy will run for a limited 16-week engagement, starting on August 29 at the Booth Theatre with an official opening on September 12.

Written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O’Brien, “The Roommate” tells the story of two roommates from different backgrounds. The play portrays a witty and profound account of a blossoming intimacy between the two women, while they delve into the complexities of identity, morality, and the promise of reinvention.

“The Roommate is funny, quirky and brilliantly written, and when I learned that Patti LuPone was interested in doing it, how could I resist?” Farrow said. “She is, of course, a Broadway icon without parallel and we have been friends for decades. It is exciting to be returning to Broadway.”

“It’s always a big decision to return to the stage, and I certainly had no intention of being back on Broadway so fast,” LuPone said. “But when I read the play and heard Mia was attached, it became the easiest decision of my life. I’ve always been a fan of Mia’s work and she is a treasured friend. We’re going to have a blast.”

Farrow’s stage acting dates back to 1979 when she appeared in “Romantic Comedy” on Broadway with Anthony Perkins. Before her Broadway debut, she had already acted in several films throughout the 1970s, such as Roman Polanski’s “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968), “Follow Me!” (1972), “The Great Gatsby” (1974), and “Death on the Nile” (1978).

Farrow is also known for starring in several Woody Allen films, including “Broadway Danny Rose,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” “Alice,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” and “Husbands and Wives.” She lately had a role in the Netflix series “The Watcher.”

Following her Broadway debut in “Three Sisters” in 1973, LuPone then performed on many Broadway productions such as “Evita,” “Gypsy,” and “Company” — where she received Tony Awards for each production.

LuPone also appeared in other performances including “The Robber Bridegroom,” “Anything Goes,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” and “War Paint,” as well as West End productions like “Les Misérables” and “The Cradle Will Rock,” both of which earned her Laurence Olivier Awards. Younger generations will know her from the TV shows, “American Horror Story,” “Pose,” “Penny Dreadful,” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers. The creative team for “The Roommate” includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).

