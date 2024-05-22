The rockers of NOTHING MORE are embarking on a headlining U.S. tour this summer.

Following several dates supporting Godsmack, the “Carnal Tour” kicks-off at The Blue Note in Columbia, Missouri on August 31, followed by shows in Houston, Nashville, Richmond, and Lake Buena Vista. Along the way, they’ll appear at venues like St. Petersburg’s Jannus Live, the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, and Dallas’ South Side Ballroom before wrapping-up at Cleveland’s Agora Theatre on September 24.

The “Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” rockers of Set It Off and “Panic” stars of From Ashes to New will provide support, with Post Profit opening the show.

“If the tour we just finished is any indication of what’s to come, this is going to be the best NOTHING MORE tour yet,” NOTHING MORE frontman Jonny Hawkins said in a statement. “The CARNAL TOUR will be a chain reaction of energetic release across the U.S. We’re bringing out Set It Off, From Ashes To New, and our good friends Post Profit. Don’t miss this one. Your future self will thank you.”

NOTHING MORE is touring in support of their forthcoming seventh studio album, Carnal, due June 28 via Better Noise. The LP follows 2022’s Spirits and The Stories We Tell Ourselves in 2017. The group is best-known for their self-titled, re-released in 2014, which features singles “This is the Time (Ballast),” “Mr. MTV,” and “Here’s to the Heartache.”

The group can also be found performing at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival in October and Louisville’s Louder Than Life in September.

Find NOTHING MORE’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

NOTHING MORE Tickets

NOTHING MORE Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

NOTHING MORE Tickets at NOTHING MORE’s Official Site

NOTHING MORE Tickets at StubHub

NOTHING MORE Tickets at Vivid Seats

NOTHING MORE Tickets at Ticket Club

NOTHING MORE | Carnal Tour Dates 2024

8/31 Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

9/3 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

9/5 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

9/6 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

9/7 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

9/9 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

9/10 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

9/13 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

9/14 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

9/15 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

9/17 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

9/19 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

9/20 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

9/23 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

9/24 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

NOTHING MORE Tour & Festival Dates 2024

7/23 Johnston, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

7/25 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

7/26 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

9/21 Camden, NJ – MMR*B*Q 2024

9/26 Saint Paul, MN – 93X Family Reunion

9/27 Milwaukee, WI – 102.9 The Hog’s HOG Havoc

9/27 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

10/13 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/17 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater

10/19 Park City, KS – Hartman Arena

10/20 Saint Charles, MO – The Family Arena

10/22 Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

10/23 Wheeling, WV – Wesbanco Arena

10/25 Allentown, PA – PPL Center

10/26 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena