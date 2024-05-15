Set against the backdrop of Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the Soundside Music Festival is expected to make its debut under its new name on September 28 and 29. Slated to headline the two-day inaugural event is New England native Noah Kahan on Saturday and the American rock band Foo Fighters on Sunday.

Taking the stage with Kahan on Saturday are Goo Goo Dolls, Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men, Grace Potter, Thee Sacred Souls, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories, Madi Diaz and Rijah. On Sunday Foo Fighters will take over the day, with performances by Queens of the Stone Age, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims, Gregory Alan Isakov, The Kills, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, War & Treaty, Hurray For The Riff Raff and Darren Kiely.

“I am very excited that Bridgeport is once again the host to this year’s Soundside Music Festival, formally known as Sound On Sound,” Mayor Joe Ganim of Bridgeport, CT, expressed. “In past years, this festival has drawn in over 50,000 visitors. I am sure this year it will again draw tens of thousands who will get to experience all that Bridgeport has to offer.”

Festivalgoers looking to secure their spot at Soundside Music Festival can sign up for the SMS presale on May 16, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at noon. Ticket prices will increase on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET when the public on sale begins.

Fans can also purchase their tickets by visiting one of the links below:

