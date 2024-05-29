Switzerland’s third edition of the Vibiscum Festival was slated to take place at the end of May, but amid an increase in ticket prices and a lackluster lineup, organizers had to pull the plug on the festival — and have no money left to refund ticketholders.

The festival — which brought-in over 30,000 festivalgoers to Vevey’s Place du Marche for its second edition in 2023 — was set to take place from May 30 to June 2. According to reports, the festival hoped to sell 18,000 tickets, but they fell short, selling just half of what they anticipated. While there is no exact reason for the cancellation, organizers likely didn’t sell well this year due to other high-profile festivals in the area.

Now, the 8,605 would-be festivalgoers were unable to attend the festival and won’t be compensated after paying as much as £168 per ticket.

“Due to the financial difficulties we are facing, we regret to inform you that we are unable to provide ticket refunds at this time,” organizers said in a statement. “We understand that this may be frustrating and we sincerely apologise for this situation.”

Organizers went on to note that they are “fully committed to finding a fair solution for all affected festival-goers.”

On Wednesday, organizers revealed in a social media post that ticketholders will be able to exchange their tickets with two other festivals: France’s Stars of Sounds in Murten or Openair Fluo in Neuchâtel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎧 VIBISCUM FESTIVAL | VEVEY (@vibiscumfestival)

While there is an offer to trade tickets, festivalgoers are not happy with this resolution, as they would have to make new travel arrangements and accommodations to attend a different festival. Plus, some people already bought tickets to one of the other festivals. Many don’t feel this resolution is “fair” or is even considered as “compensation.”

Ticketholders shared their frustrations:

(comments have been translated via Instagram)